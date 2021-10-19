The Bachelorette 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Long-running reality dating competition series “The Bachelorette” returns with its 18th season on Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Former Division I basketball player Michelle Young was a fan-favorite on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” so it was no surprise she was chosen to helm her own season of the franchise.

The 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher has “big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own,” according to the ABC press release.

The 30 suitors vying for Michelle’s heart are as follows:

Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC

Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR

Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX

Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL

Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL

Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA

Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO

Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX

Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA

Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT

Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA

Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN

JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA

Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX

LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA

Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL

Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX

Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ

Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY

Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL

PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX

Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA

Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY

Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA

Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH

Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI

The ABC description for the season 18 premiere teases, “Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they’ll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it’s going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette’s heart.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.