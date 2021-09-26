How to Watch The Simpsons Musical Episode Online

“The Simpsons” is once again breaking new ground when it airs an all-musical episode to kick off its 33rd season. It premieres Sunday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The Simpsons” special Season 33 premiere online:

‘The Simpsons’ Season 33 Premiere Preview





Play



the simpsons season 33 episode 1 promo 2021-08-26T15:19:15Z

For the 33rd season premiere, “The Simpsons” is breaking out their dances shoes and warming up their golden pipes for “The Star of the Backstage.”

Its description teases, “A musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show — but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past.”

Then on Sunday, Oct. 3 comes “Bart’s in Jail,” whose description reads, “When Grampa falls victim to a phone scammer, the Simpsons set out on a mission of vengeance to get his money back.”

In an interview with Variety, the producers talked about the musical episode, for which they did a bit of stunt casting in order to have top-notch singers performing the original songs.

“If you have a voice like Marge, just a little bit gravelly, in your imagination, who do you want to sound like? It is Kristen Bell,” said writer Elisabeth Kiernan Averick. “She has the most beautiful Disney Princess voice, and it’s light and airy and the pitch is perfect. We were lucky enough to get her.”

“This was shaped as a musical from the onset,” Averick added. “And the songs come from an emotional place. Because if you can’t speak, you sing, and then if the emotion gets too high, you dance. ‘The Simpsons’ has always loved to do music, and they do it so well and so funny. But this was the first time that we were like, ‘there’s going to be plot in these songs, and it’s going to move the story forward.’”

Earlier this year, “The Simpsons” was renewed for a 33rd and 34th season on FOX.

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for ‘The Simpsons.’ We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment in a statement. “Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al, Matt and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate ‘The Tracey Ullman Show.’ As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

“Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic… there aren’t enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages,” commented Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Jim Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of ‘The Simpsons’ around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day.”

“The Simpsons” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.