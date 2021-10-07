WATCH: TikTok Car Accident Lamborghini Video Sparks Debate

A video has gone viral on TikTok showing a car accident with a Lamborghini. Now there’s a TikTok dispute over who was at fault with warring videos.

“Got rear ended. #lamborghini #aventador #crash #exoticcar #italian #sportscar #fyp #foryou #hornblasters #accident #damage #ouch #viral,” the Lamborghini driver, Matthew Heller, wrote on TikTok with the video. Heller goes by @mattfromhornblasters.com on TikTok.

He also shared the video on Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers, writing, “I got hit from behind. My car was hit from behind while I was stopped. #lamborghini #aventador #hornblasters.”

The woman in the car accident goes by @maddygilsoul1 on TikTok, and she’s posted a video with her side of the story. It’s a more complicated one, and now she says she’s suing Heller for “slander.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Shows the Actual Car Accident With the Lamborghini

Heller’s TikTok starts with the woman in the other car knocking on his car window. “You did that to the front of my f****** car,” she yells. “That’s my f****** car.”

“When you rear-end somebody, that’s not how this works,” Heller says.

The woman replies: “What’s so funny!? You hit me in the front of it! Remember?! When I was at a red light you went in front of me and hit my car!”

They debate who is at fault with the woman growing increasingly irate. Heller’s TikTok then switches to show another woman’s cell phone video that shows the woman rear ending the Lamborghini at a light. The TikTok ends with a video of the Lamborghini’s damage.

Maddy Posted Her Own Video

Maddy has also posted about the situation.

“#lamborghini #lamborghiniaccident #fyp @mattfromhornblasters.com why does your insurance say you drive a Volkswagen sweetheart?” she captioned one video.

She posted a second video saying, “@hornblasters #mattfromhornblaster #fyp #viral #girlhitslamborghi goodbye to your reputation Matt I will be suing for defamation and slander.❤️” It appears to show the Lamborghini coming close to her car before swerving around a bicyclist.

“‘Hit me from the front.’ Side swiped me while I was at a red light… guess he didn’t want to tell the whole story,” she captioned a video that showed damage to the side of the Lamborghini.

She also claimed Heller “almost hit a person” as he checked out of a petrol station and “went into oncoming traffic on a red light because I didn’t turn left on yellow.”

@doctor.ryan Reply to @doctor.ryan Maddy deserves justice. Matt made her look bad on purpose & profited off of it. Imagine having your reality denied in front of millions of people attacking you online? She is rightfully suing him for defamation. Also, you can turn your handwriting into a customizable font on your keyboard—the link to the app is in my bio! ♬ Witch Familiar (Classical) [Classic](143628) – dice

Some came to the woman’s defense. “Maddy deserves justice. Matt made her look bad on purpose & profited off of it. Imagine having your reality denied in front of millions of people attacking you online? She is rightfully suing him for defamation,” wrote TikTok user @doctor.ryan.

The woman in the video, @maddygilsoul1, wrote to @doctor.ryan, “Thank you for this! But is also wrong. I was in the left turn lane in front of him and he was behind me. He went into incoming traffic.”

“NO ONE IS SAYING SHE IS NOT IN THE WRONG,” a woman wrote on Maddy’s comment thread. “The point is – he made her out to be crazy when in reality there was more to the story.”

Heller owns a company called Horn Blasters. “Matt started experimenting with his own car horns, taking an air-powered horn and hooking it up to his air tanks. He figured out a system that worked, and before long, HornBlasters Inc. was born. The first sales came right out of the back of his pickup truck and eventually his garage. Since 2002, HornBlasters has come a long way introducing the world to train horns on cars and trucks,” its website explains.

READ NEXT: These Are the 13 Marines & Service Members Who Died in the Afghanistan Attack at Kabul Airport