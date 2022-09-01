Tim Donaghy Now: Where Is the Former NBA Ref Today?

Tim Donaghy, the former NBA referee who was convicted of gambling on basketball games and sentenced to prison, gives talks on gambling addiction today. He is now free from jail, but says he threw away his passion when he bet on games.

Donaghy was featured on the latest episode of Untold, a “Netflix” series examining the darker sides of the world of sports. His episode, “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul,” was released in August 2022.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and lost his beloved career and wife due to his crimes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Donaghy Was Severely Beaten in Prison By an Inmate With Mob Ties & Required Surgery for his Injuries

If you are an NBA fan l highly recommend this documentary exposes the dark side of the NBA Tim Donaghy was a crooked ref. And here is the interesting part SCOTT FOSTER is also name dropped…its a good watch🔥🔥🔥#OperationFlagrantFoul #UntoldNetflix pic.twitter.com/kwLNsXRzS6 — aunty_mufasa (@TracyMalikongwa) August 31, 2022

Donaghy was released from prison in June 2009 and sent to a halfway house to finish out the remainder of his sentence, according to an article at the time from Bleacher Report. The location where Donaghy would serve his sentence was called into question due to a brutal beating from a man who claimed to have mob ties. Deadspin shared an excerpt of the press release from a prisoner advocacy group. The release no longer appears online.

It says:

Donaghy’s release date has recently been in question due to concerns about his medical condition. Donaghy was injured during an assault in November of 2008. During the assault, another inmate claiming ties to the New York mob beat Donaghy with a heavy object. Donaghy suffered severe knee and leg injuries that will require surgery.

“If this is true, there is potentially even more to Donaghy’s story that has yet to come to light,” the Bleacher Report article said.

Donaghy told the FBI in its investigation that the NBA routinely instructed its referees to manipulate the outcomes of key games. The NBA denied those allegations and others in statements published on the Netflix documentary.

