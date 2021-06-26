How to Watch Tour de France 2021 Online Without Cable in USA

The 2021 Tour de France kicks off on Saturday, June 26 and continues on through Sunday, July 18.

In the United States, each stage will televised on NBC Sports Network or NBC. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch coverage on Peacock Premium if you have that, or if you’re looking for some different options, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Tour de France online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Tour de France live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are available in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the 2021 Tour de France) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Tour de France live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Tour de France live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Tour de France live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Tour de France 2021 Preview

Tadej Pogacar is the favorite to win this year’s Tour after winning it in September of last year. The 22-year-old will now attempt to win back-to-back races against the likes of rival Primoz Roglic, Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz, Miguel Angel Lopez and Enric Mas, who are among the top contenders.

One interesting storyline to watch will be the return of Mark Cavendish to the race for the first time since 2018. Cavendish has five wins so far this season, via Cycling News, including four at the Tour of Turkey in April and another at the Tour of Belgium in early June.

“The preparation wasn’t ideal because he didn’t have any altitude training but after the Tour of Turkey he had a short rest and then came to Greece with me and we had a nice training camp for 10 days, a hard camp. He’s done a good block of racing and then last week he won the final stage of the Tour of Belgium against some of the best sprinters in the world,” coach Vasilis Anastopoulos said about Cavendish.

“He’s shown that he’s in good condition, he continued to train last week and I’m confident he’s going to the Tour in a shape which will allow him to win at least a stage,” Anastopoulos added.

There will be 184 competitors racing in the Tour this year — 23 teams will have eight riders each. Here’s a preview of the course and varying stages on it:

Stages:

Eight flat stages

Five hilly stages

Six mountain stages with 3 finishes at altitude (Tignes, Saint-Lary-Soulan col du Portet, Luz Ardiden)

Two individual time-trial stages

Two rest days

Stages slated for the race:

Stage one: June 26, Brest to Landerneau, 197.8km

Stage two: June 27, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan, 183.5km

Stage three: June 28, Lorient to Pontivy, 182.9km

Stage four: June 29, Redon to Fougères, 150.4km

Stage five: June 30, Changé to Laval, 27.2km (ITT)

Stage six: July 1, Tours to Chateuxroux, 160.6km

Stage seven: July 2, Vierzon to La Creusot, 249.1km

Stage eight: July 3, Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornard, 151km

Stage nine: July 4, Cluses to Tignes, 145km

Stage 10: July 6, Albertville to Valence, 190.7km

Stage 11: July 7, Sorgues to Malaucène, 199km

Stage 12: July 8, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 159.4km

Stage 13: July 9, Nîmes to Carcassone, 219.9km

Stage 14: July 10, Carcassone to Quillan, 184km

Stage 15: July 11, Céret to Andorre-La-Vieille, 191.3km

Stage 16: July 13, Pas de la Case to Saint-Gaudens, 169km

Stage 17: July 14, Muret to Col du Portet, 178.4km

Stage 18: July 15, Pau to Luz Ardiden, 127.7km

Stage 19: July 16, Mourenx to Libourne, 207km

Stage 20: July 17, Libourne to Saint Emilion, 30.8km (ITT)

Stage 21: July 18, Chatou to Paris, Champs-Élysées, 108.4km

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.