Did Trump Concede? ‘He Won’ Tweet About Biden Trends on Twitter

President Donald J. Trump made it clear that he has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden after a tweet that led some people to believe that he did concede.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” Trump wrote on Twitter the morning of Sunday, November 15, 2020.

About two hours earlier, some questioned whether Trump was conceding after he wrote “He won because the election was rigged” on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Says He Concedes ‘Nothing’ & Insists He ‘Will Win’ on Twitter

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump posted two tweets 12 days after Election Day in which he said he has not conceded and that he will win the presidential election, which he called “rigged.”

“RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” he wrote.

Three minutes later, he tweeted, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Within about 5 1/2 hours, the tweet had more than 81,000 retweets, 37.5 quote tweets and nearly 400,000 likes. Twitter marked the tweet with a note that said “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Clicking on the Twitter warning pulls up news articles regarding claims of election fraud.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The tweets came about two hours after an early-morning tweet, which some viewed as a concession.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” the tweet said.

In the tweet, he shared a Fox News clip from Watters’ World. Jesse Watters asks, “What happened?”

“There’s something that just doesn’t feel right about this. Joe Biden didn’t earn it, he didn’t really even campaign. He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead?” Watters said in the clip.

Political Advisers Weighed in on Trump’s Tweet, Which Some Saw as a Concession

Doing a great job in Georgia. Their recount is a scam, means nothing. Must see fraudulent signatures which is prohibited by stupidly signed & unconstitutional consent decree. @BrianKempGA https://t.co/UtEp3FN22S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton told CNN he thinks Trump is “stunned.”

“I think he’s stunned by it. I think that’s why he’s been silent really for so long. He’s lived in his own dream world and been successful at it these last four years,” Bolton said. “The coronavirus was one tragic reality that he couldn’t deal with. His own election loss is, in his mind, another tragic reality now. So I think he’s now trying to calibrate, if in fact I’ve lost, how do I maximize my brand in the days after the coming inauguration of Joe Biden? And I think that’s what’s at stake now.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told CNN he worries “less and less” about whether Trump will refuse to leave the office after January 20 because “as more and more victories, state by state are confirmed for Biden, I think public support in any way, shape or form for the President is now going down.”

