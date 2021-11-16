USA vs Jamaica WCQ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The US Men’s National Team will visit Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying play as both sides meet at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The US will look to maintain their current run of success against a Jamaica side is beginning to improve in their form and are looking to challenge for a World Cup playoff spot.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC Universo (Spanish broadcast), and it will also stream live on Paramount+ (English broadcast), which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Jamaica vs USA Preview

With six points to their name, the Reggae Boyz know that three points will be paramount for their World Cup pretensions. If they fail to get get that necessary result and Panama ends up getting a result, it could be basically the end of their World Cup hope will five rounds left.

Theodore Whitmore’s side are unbeaten in their last three matches and gained some ground in World Cup qualifying. The big problem is that they had to make up a great deal of ground after a poor start that saw them only earn one point out of a possible 15.

Jamaica left two points on the table after Alex Roldán scored in the 90th minute to salvage a point over at the Estadio Cuscatlán. That would have been an epic streak for Jamaica having been able to get six points on the trot from Central American teams in their respective backyards.

There is a good chance one can see Michail Antonio get the start next match. The West Ham man is an impactful player for Jamaica and there is not doubt that he will be looked at constantly throughout the game to give Jamaica the best chance possible.

The USMNT are at a moment where they are playing some of their best football in a long time. They might have not been the most aesthetically pleasing football, but they were the more disciplined side and looked more comfortable on the pitch against Mexico.

More important, they made El Tri look uncomfortable in the 90 minutes where Gregg Berhalter’s men were able to win 2-0 in Cincinnati.

This helps them assert a certain level of dominance in CONCACAF qualifier after having beat Mexico in their last three encounters.

Gregg Berhalter has 23 players at his disposal and there is one major question mark as to who will replace Miles Robinson in the formation. The Atlanta United defender was sent off on Friday after an altercation in the 89th minute. The US will also miss the presence of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie after being booked after he and Luis Rodríguez found themselves in a tussle.

This does create some uncertainties in the lineup. For one, Mark McKenzie will get a chance to start for this match. The midfield spot occupied by McKennie is the big issue. Cristian Roldán could come in and replace him as he is the most obvious choice. Still, one will have to wait for Berhalter to make the final choice.

DeAndre Yedlin did a great job of replacing Sergiño Dest in the back and it seems like the former Newcastle man will continue starting for the USMNT for the next match.

Jamaica Probable XI: Andre Blake; Oniel Fisher, Damian Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence; Je-Vaughn Watson, Anthony Grant, Leon Bailey, Kemar Roofe, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Shamar Nicholson

USA Probable XI: Zach Steffen; Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Cristian Roldán; Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic

Head to Head: Games played: 30. Wins USA: 19. Jamaica Wins : 3 Draws: 8