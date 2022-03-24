USA vs Mexico WCQ 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

CONCACAF’s showcase piece will take place over at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City as both the US and Mexico look to take a vital step in their qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Mexico vs USA online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch nearly every CONCACAF World Cup qualifier (with the exception of USA vs Panama on Sunday) via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Mexico vs USA live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mexico vs USA live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch most of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers (with the exception of USA vs Panama on Sunday) via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Mexico vs USA live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Univision is included in every one, while CBS Sports Network and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mexico vs USA live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Mexico vs USA Preview

Mexico and the US come into the biggest game in CONCACAF walking very similar paths, although the advantage currently is sitting with the Americans. Gregg Berhalter’s side come in winning the last three encounters between the two sides that have brought two pieces of silverware in the process.

Mexico come into this match knowing that a win would cement their position in the next World Cup, although their final two matches are quite accessible as they will be facing Honduras and El Salvador. Yet their main question is not the results only, it’s their functionality and collective performances throughout the entire qualifying process.

From a results standpoint, El Tri regained their strong position to return to the World Cup, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes in a comeback victory (2-1) over Jamaica, and then firing home a winner from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining to defeat Panama 1-0.

Their recent form against the US also weighs heavy on them, especially knowing the problems that they had finishing in front of goal.

In terms of options, Martino will be limited when it comes to certain players and options coming off the bench. Andrés Guardado will be out for this pivotal match, the same fate will be suffered by Rogelio Funes Mori and Julio César Domínguez.

There was an important callup in terms of Santiago Giménez, but it is most likely he would be used coming off the bench despite the lack of form from the Wolverhampton man Jiménez.

Jiménez is not the only one that is not going through a good run of form from a team standpoint. Chucky Lozano and Jesús Corona also have struggle mightily on the offensive end and that will have to change in order to revert a streak of three matches against their northern neighbors.

The US also have the obligation of winning this match as they want to assure their return to the World Cup. The United States are one of the biggest teams in the region and show the superiority that they have in a region that only has two perennial powers and a third potentially on the rise in Canada.

The US does not necessarily have problems in form, although they do come with injuries.

The Stars and Stripes will have players like Sergiño Dest, Brendan Aaronson, Joe Scally all out during these last three encounters that will have their World Cup aspirations on the line.

Mexico Probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Julían Araujo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga; Héctor Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Rodolfo Pizarro; Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Corona

US Probable XI: Zack Steffen; Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, George Sands; Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah; Gio Reyna, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic