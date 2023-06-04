WATCH: Viral TikTok Video Shows Raccoon at Dunkin’ Donuts

A viral TikTok video shows a raccoon scoring a doughnut at a Florida Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant. The viral video has had more than 22 million views as of June 4, 2023.

You can watch it below. According to Fox35 Orlando, the viral TikTok film was recorded in Orange City, Florida. The video was first posted to TikTok in May 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The TikTok Video Shows the Raccoon Walking in Front of a Car in the Dunkin’ Donuts Drive Thru

The video was posted to TikTok by @samguptuppy, who captioned it, “#Raccoon at #Dunkin proves that EVERYONE RUNS ON DUNKIN 🤣🦝🍩.” The text on the TikTok video reads, “Dude should know you can’t walk up to the drive thru.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, however, it’s not a good idea to feed raccoons. “Wildlife Services encourages you to avoid feeding wildlife such as ducks, geese, gulls, raccoons, deer, squirrels or coyotes. One way you can help reduce wildlife conflicts with people is by not feeding wildlife near human populations and in parks,” the site writes.

USDA adds: “Human food is not healthy for wild animals, and they do not need food from humans to survive. Wild animals have specialized diets, and they can become malnourished or die if fed the wrong foods. Also, animals cannot distinguish food from wrappers or foil and can get sick eating these items.” The site continued, “Feeding leads to public health concerns. Too many animals in one place increases the chance of disease transmission to people and among other wildlife.”

USDA notes, “Animals accustomed to people often lose their fear of people and can become aggressive. Those that become too aggressive may have to be destroyed to protect people and property.” According to USDA, “Animals fed along roads tend to stay near roads, increasing the chance of vehicle-animal accidents.”

People Filled Up the TikTok User’s Comment Thread With Comments

Raccoon Politely Steals Donut From Dunkin’ in Hilarious Clip

America runs on Dunkin’ and apparently, nocturnal animals do, too. A viral TikTok showing a raccoon ever-so-kindly taking a donut from a Dunkin’ drive-thru window before scurrying off with his new sweet treat has … pic.twitter.com/h891vp81lS — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) May 31, 2023

People quickly filled up the TikTok user’s comment thread. Many people thought the video was harmless and enjoyable. Here are some of the comments:

“Imagine your first day and they say, ‘so there’s this raccoon.’”

“AWHH OMG THE RACCOON IS SUPER CUTE.”

“The raccoon looked at the car like wait your turn my guy. I pre-ordered.”

“The world runs on Dunkin.”

“Clearly a regular with that priority access.”

“Lmao ‘I was late because there was this raccoon ahead of me in the drive thru.”

“There’s no way this isn’t a daily thing for the raccoon and the workers lol that was far too casual. I love it!”

“Rocket!!”

“We used to have this raccoon at my old job named frank and everyone shared their lunch with him.”

“I need to hear from the Dunkin workers and also the raccoon. I need all sides to how this started because I’m obsessed.”

“I love that the raccoon took it out her hand normally. If I tried to give a donut to my dog I swear she would take my hand off.”

“That raccoon was a regular.”

READ NEXT: Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Parents