How to Watch Blues vs Avalanche Live Stream Online

The Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. These twi face off for the first time since they faced off in last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest for those who live in the Blues market, and Altitude for those who live in the Avalanche market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone else in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Blues vs Avalanche in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Midwest or Altitude

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bally Sports Midwest and Altitude (both live in local markets) are included in “Choice” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Blues vs Avalanche live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If the Game is out of Your Market

Viewers in the United States can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan:

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the Blues vs Avalanche (either team’s broadcast) live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Blues vs Avalanche Preview

The St. Louis Blues begin their 2021-22 season facing the team that eliminated them from contention in last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is also good litmus test to begin the season and see where the team is at to begin the season.

The Blues will have a significantly revamped roster with names such as Jaden Schwartz, Vince Dunn, Mike Hoffman, Sammy Blais and Zach Sanford a no longer with the team. In their place come individuals such as Brandon Saad, Pavel Buchnevich, James Neal. These new faces along with 2020 first-round pick Jake Neighbours could give the Blues a new look and a big boost for the new season.

St. Louis enters the 2021-22 campaign with lots of expectations. There is a great deal of pressure on the team knowing that fans and media alike still expect the to fight for the Stanley Cup just two years after having won it for the first time.

The key will be to see how long it take for the offseason acquisitions to meld with the players that remain from last year. Many eyes will be on coach Craig Berube to see how he manages this situation.

The Colorado Avalanche will play in their second game of the season when they host St. Louis on Saturday. The Avs are coming off a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks this past Wednesday and their game against the Blues will be the last before they head on a three-game east coast swing.

The Avalanche will have to also fit in new pieces to their roster. Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen remain part fo the team’s talented group of forwards, yet there will but the team will need to fill the absences of Brandon Saad, now with the Blues, and Joonas Donskoi, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft.

Colorado also has a new man in goal. Darcy Kuemper was acquired in July in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes to replace Philipp Grubauer, who signed a six-year contract with Seattle.

Regardless of the changes both the Blues and the Avs come into the season looking to amongst the upper echelon of powerhouse contenders and should be in conversation when it comes to coming out on top of the Western Conference.