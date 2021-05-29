How to Watch Champions League Final on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

Manchester City will clash with Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29 in Portugal.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS (English), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Chelsea on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Note: This is the same as Paramount+ (more on that below), but you’ll watch through Amazon Prime’s streaming platforms instead

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of every Champions League match (and your local CBS channel) on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets), Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is available in every one, and TUDN is included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: This is the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s streaming platforms instead

You can watch a live stream of every Champions League match (and your local CBS channel) on Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Chelsea live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Man City vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea is 3-3 over its previous six games, falling 2-1 in its most recent contest against Aston Villa. The match was not without drama, as Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was ejected after being handed a red card for a perceived cheap shot on Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. Azpilicueta filed and won a claim of wrongful dismissal, however, so he’ll be available for this match.

After dealing with inconsistent play down the stretch, this Chelsea squad is feeling confident in its chances despite being underdogs in this one, largely because it has seen and beaten Pep Guardiola’s team twice already this year.

“City are a top team, they have shown it for years and they are a great side,” Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger said heading into the match. “But we managed to beat them twice this season and it will be an interesting game. Definitely. Maybe it will be in their heads, I don’t know, but 100 percent it will be interesting. If we look back at the season, Brighton, Southampton or even Leeds, and everyone was saying they are must-win games and yet we dropped points.”

Rudiger is right to exercise caution with his optimism, as anything can happen, and Manchester is a dangerous unit. Man City has gone 4-2 in its last six matches, most recently taking down Everton, 5-0 on May 23. As Rudiger noted, however, City’s luck against the Blues hasn’t been the greatest.

When asked what Man City’s two defeats at the hands of Chelsea meant to his squad heading into this game, Guardiola didn’t hold back. “Absolutely nothing, zero. I know how we have prepared this final. We played two days after the Dortmund game away and in the [FA Cup] semi-finals, yes well done, well deserved, congratulations Chelsea. On Saturday, it’s a new game we face and we will see what happens,” the Man City gaffer said.

“If we had won these two games, my position would be the same because I know what the Champions League is. The season is gone, it’s over – just one game, the Champions League, everyone else is on the beach thinking about next season,” Guardiola added.

Man City goalkeeper Ederson also noted that despite two losses to Chelsea this year, his team played well in both. “Unfortunately in the last two confrontations against them we were defeated but I think we played well overall. Obviously we made mistakes that can’t happen in the final but I think the team is ready. If the team keeps playing the good football we have been playing over the last six months, I think we have a lot of chances to win the game,” he told Sports Illustrated.

Here’s a look at the predicted line-ups for both teams:

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic, Werner

