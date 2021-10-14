How to Watch Dallas Stars Without Cable

The 2021-22 Dallas Stars will look to return to the postseason after narrowly missing out a season ago.

In 2021-22, most Stars games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southwest, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southwest), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Stars market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Stars game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Stars Market

Note: A couple Stars games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following option is for how to watch all other in-market games:

This is the only streaming service that has Bally Sports Southwest

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, Bally Sports Southwest (local markets) is in “Choice” and up, and NHL Network is in “Ultimate” and up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Stars games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

If You’re out of the Stars Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NHL game (over 1,000 games total) on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season and is a must-have for any NHL fan in the United States:

ESPN+, which also includes about 75 exclusive national NHL games, plus dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year (or about seven cents per NHL game if you want to look at it that way).

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch every out-of-market Stars game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Stars Season Preview 2021-22

The Stars came up just short of the playoffs a season ago, largely due to their play after regulation — they went into overtime 20 times and pulled out just six victories, two of which went to a shootout.

While the front office didn’t do much to bolster an offense that ranked 19th in the league a year ago, full seasons from Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov should juice the attack plenty.

Seguin had hip surgery months before last year’s campaign and didn’t see his first action until May; the center scored twice across three games. The 29-year-old ranks 10th in Stars history with 516 points (225 goals, 291 assists), accumulated in 541 games across eight seasons.

Radulov notched 12 points across 11 games last year before undergoing a core surgery and missing the remainder of the campaign. Since joining the team in 2017, the 35-year-old has racked up 190 points (75 goals, 115 assists) over 223 contests.

“I was watching him today and he scored a goal on an empty net and he still raised his hands. No one loves to score more than Rads,” head coach Rick Bowness said on the first day of camp, according to The Dallas Morning News. “It’s fun to watch him. You miss his enthusiasm when he’s not there. His work ethic, he’s one of the hardest working guys we have on the team, bar none.”

In arguably their splashiest move of the offseason, the Stars inked 36-year-old defenseman Ryan Suter to a four-year, $14.6 million contract in July. The 2012-13 Norris Trophy runner-up spent the last nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

“If you look at Ryan, and I’ve always been a fan of his, he’s a very smart, cerebral player,” Bowness said early in camp, according to the team’s official website. “He gets the puck and doesn’t fool around with it. It’s up quick, and it’s on the tape and we’re gone. He’s very solid positionally. He makes very few mistakes.”

Suter notched 16 assists in 56 games last year, breaking a streak of three seasons with at least 40 helpers. He has 314 assists across 656 career contests.

“I think this team is primed,” Suter said, per the team site. “I think they’ve done a really good job of putting a good team together. At the end of the day, that’s what made me decide to come here. We have a chance to win. With the young guys, the older guys, the leadership here, the coaching staff, the front office staff, it just seems like everybody’s in it together. I’ve never been in an organization that has this good vibe like this.”