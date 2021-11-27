How to Watch Miami OH vs Kent State Football 2021

With the MAC East title on the line, in-state foes Miami-Ohio and Kent State meet Saturday afternoon for a massive showdown.

Miami OH vs Kent State Football 2021 Preview

Miami (OH) comes into this game in a very familiar situation. They are in the final stretch of the season and are coming off a big win against Bowling Green 34-7.

The victory made sure that they were officially eligible to play in a bowl and now their main objective of winning another conference championship is front and center.

Leading the way for Miami was wide receiver Jack Sorenson. The redshirt senior caught four passes for 111 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half.

For Sorenson it was the sixth consecutive occasion that he topped the 100-yard receiving mark and moved into fourth place on the RedHawks’ career receiving yards list.

The defense was dominating as they earned a season-high eight sacks against BGSU, holding the Falcons to their lowest scoring output since Week 1 at Tennessee. Dominique Robinson, Lonnie Phelps, and Kameron Butler each had two sacks to lead the RedHawks.

Meanwhile the Golden Flashes are coming off a 38-0 victory against Akron and scoring the first shutout in the battle for the Wagon Wheel since 1949.

Kent State ran riot as they rushed for 410 yards. This victory made them bowl eligible as well. Offensively, they were led by Dustin Crum who rolled off a career-long 62-yard run t= and then capped off by Marquez Cooper to make it 7-0. For Cooper, it was his 10th rushing touchdown of the season and he’s the first back to rush for 10 or more scores at Kent State since Nick Holley in 2016.

Defensively, they were just as effective. The Flashes recorded six sacks on the day including three by C.J. West. It is the most sacks in a game by a Kent State defender since Terrance Waugh had three against Marshall back in 2015 and the most by the team since they had six in the 2017 Wagon Wheel game.

Their individual performances allowed for the Flashes to be able to sweep the MAC East Division weekly awards as Crum, West and Andrew Glass were all recognized for their respective efforts.