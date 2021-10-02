How to Watch NC State vs Louisiana Tech Football 2021

Fresh off an epic upset of Clemson, No. 23 North Carolina State will look to avoid a letdown against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Louisiana Tech vs NC State:

Louisiana Tech vs NC State Preview

North Carolina State (3-1) couldn’t bask in the glow of its 27-21 upset of Clemson too long with a high-powered offense coming in Louisiana Tech (2-2) coming to town on Saturday. The News & Observer called it “best offense” the Wolfpack has seen this season.

The Bulldogs average 35 points per game and average 269 yards passing and 127.5 yards per game. Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall leads a potent attack with 837 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has 98 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Wolfpack fans will recognize Bulldogs running back Marcus Williams Jr., a grad transfer from N.C. State. Williams rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Running back Greg Garner also gets involved with 4.6 yards per carry and two scores thus far.

“It’s a test of our maturity is the bottom line,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said per CBS17.com. “People are going to talk about trap games and let downs and all those kind of things and I’ve already addressed that with the team, we’re not going to do that.”

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary has 1,03 yards passing, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions this season. Leary also has a rushing touchdown, too.

Emeka Emezie has been the go-to receiver for Leary with 28 catches, 302 yards, and a touchdown this season. Thayer Thomas leads Wolfpack receivers in touchdowns with three in addition to 18 catches and 142 yards thus far. Devin Carter also has produced in the passing attack with 13 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Zonovan Knight leads a strong Wolfpack rushing attack with 377 yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries. Ricky Person has 256 yards and three touchdowns on 53 attempts.

Emezie said he and his teammates won’t rest their laurels on beating Clemson last week.

“It’s not like you’re going to go out there and say ‘alright, we beat Clemson we’re good,'” Emezie told CBS17.com. “It’s still football and you have to go out there and play and play hard and that’s what we’re going to do.”