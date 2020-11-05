WATCH: Paula White Cain’s Prayer to Protect Trump Campaign Against ‘Demonic Confederacies’ Goes Viral

Paula White, Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has gone viral again for a prayer service she held on Wednesday, November 4, as a means of summoning “angels” to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign. In the video, White speaks rapidly, and says at one point that “demonic covenants” and “demonic confederacies” are trying to “hijack the election” and the “plan of God.”t

In the opening of her service, White said, “We break and divide every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against that who you have declared to be in the White House. We break it up in the name of Jesus.”

White’s prayer service immediately went viral on Twitter, with many people mocking the energetic service. Someone even made an Eminem remix of her prayer service.

White was tapped to become a White House staffer during Trump’s presidency, and is said to head his “Faith office.” She has been married three times, most recently to her current husband, Jonathan Cain.

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: White’s Prayer Service Goes Viral, in Which She Accuses Demons of Rigging the Election

Wow. This is Trumps spiritual adviser Paula White. Who is currently leading a prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. Not like we needed much confirmation, but Trumpism is has all the trappings of a full blown cult. pic.twitter.com/7sq7J3TQLD — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 5, 2020

White’s prayer service streamed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. In the service, she encouraged people to join her in “praying for the nation.” During the service, White spoke directly to God. She said in part,

“…for you will give us victory, God…I hear a sound of shouting and singing, God, I hear a sound of victory, I hear a sound of abundance and rain, I hear a sound of victory…victory, victory, victory, victory…for angels are being released right now, angels are being dispatched right now…”

At that point in the service, White appeared to begin speaking in tongues. She then further specified that the angels being “dispatched” were coming from Africa, and then from South America.

You can watch the full service here, via her Facebook page.

White Has a History of Going Viral; Her January Speech About ‘Satanic Pregnancies’ Drew Criticism

This isn’t the first time White has made news as POTUS’ “spiritual advisor.” In January, she came under fire for allegedly praying that all “satanic pregnancies” would miscarry immediately.

She said during her prayer service, “In the name of Jesus, we command all satanic pregnancies to miscarry right now,” she prays. “We declare that anything that’s been conceived in satanic wombs that it’ll miscarry, it will not be able to carry forth any plan of destruction, any plan of harm.”

White later insisted that her words were taken out of context. Per CNN, she said in a tweet, “I was praying Eph 6:12 that we wrestle not against flesh and blood. Anything that has been conceived by demonic plans, for it to be cancelled and not prevail in your life. That is- any plans to hurt people. Let’s be clear what is really going on… this is a disingenuous attempt to use words out of context for political gain. I will just keep praying!”

READ NEXT: Did Biden Win 100% of a ‘Ballot Dump’ in Michigan?