How to Watch Miami vs UCF Basketball 2021

The UCF Knights visit the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. This encounter pits two teams that started out the season with 10-point wins.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch UCF vs Miami:

UCF vs Miami Preview

This encounter will be important to measure the potential that these two teams have with the beginning of the season just offering a slight taste of what they can offer fans this coming year.

In the case of the visitors, Johnny Dawkins is on the right track after last season's 11-12 records. The Knights are going to once again look to establish their presence from the onset as they did against Robert Morris in their season opener.

After conceding the first basket of the game, the Knights went on a 14-2 and never looked back as they defeated a shorthanded Robert Morris side 69-59.

That initial stage showed a streaky aspect to UCF's play. The first run was proceded by and 7-0 run by the visitors. This was then followed up by an 11-1 run that made is 31-19.

Darius Perry led all scorers with 18 points while Darin Green, Jr. added 14 for the winning cause. CJ Walker also contributed with 12 points and eight rebounds on the night.

One if the great issues was the rebounding. The Knights were beaten in that department 44-34 and that was an issues that preoccupied their coach.

What bothered Coach Dawkins was the fact that his team allowed a staggering 14 offensive rebounds.

The Hurricanes in the meantime, want to extend their superiority against UCF after having beaten them in eight of the 10 occasions they faced off in.

Kameron McGusty led the way for Miami in their 77-67 win over Canisius in their home opener. The guard scord 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the win. Anthony Walker also contributed with 14 points while Charlie Moore also pitched in with 13 points and four assists.

Miami did show some physicality that might pose a problem to the Knights. Miami had 31 rebounds, 11 of them offensive in their debut.

Coach Jim Larrañaga also got a big boost this week after he was able to get two top recruits to the program. Favour Aire of Forestville, Maryland. The center born in Nigeria was considered one of the 60 best players in the country and helped bolster Miami's recruiting class.