Where to Watch Virginia vs Radford Basketball 2021

The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) look to bounce back against the Radford Highlanders (1-0) on Friday after falling to Navy in the opener.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Radford vs Virginia Preview

Virginia gets to put a stunning loss to Navy in the rearview mirror on Friday with Radford coming to town.

The Cavaliers fell 66-58 to the Midshipmen on Tuesday after mustering 23 points in the second half. Shooting 41.2% from the field and 4-16 from three-point range did the Cavaliers in. It also marked the first time Navy beat a ranked time since the David Robinson era in the 1980s.

“The newness of our team showed,” Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett said per Field Level Media. “Navy’s a good team. They put a lot of pressure on us with our defense and I think maybe they wore us down.”

Radford comes into Charlottesville, Virginia, following a season-opening win on Tuesday against over Emory & Henry, 84-72. Camron McNeil stepped up off the bench for the Highlanders with a team-high 17 points. The Highlanders shot 55.4% as a team.

First-year head coach Darris Nichols collected his first career win. He will look for his first against a ranked opponent next. If so, he may receive a bigger celebration than the one his players gave in the locker room after beating Emory & Henry.

First win, game ball, and a postgame shower! What a night for @DarrisNichols! #RiseAndDefend🛡 pic.twitter.com/YlCJ79BH1B — Radford Men's Basketball (@RadfordHoops) November 10, 2021

Nichols, who played at West Virginia, served as an assistant at Florida the past six seasons.

Radford went 15-12 last season and returned a significant amount of talent from that squad. That crew includes the second-leading scorer from last season, Dravon Magnum, who averaged 9.4 points.

Virginia had major roster turnover from last sesaon to now — hardly resembling the team that won a national title in 2019. Senior guard Kihei Clark notably was a reserve on that squad. Clark scored 12 and had two assists in the opener against Navy.

Overall, the Cavaliers had 11 assists — something that needs to improve against Radford.

“A couple of times we just didn’t get to a shooter,” Bennett said per Field Level Media. “We didn’t have our hands up. Guys beat us quick outside. There are some principles we have and they just kind of attacked.”

Virginia hasn’t ever lost to Radford in six meetings. The Cavaliers and Highlanders last met in 2010.

Radford can pull the upset though. The Highlanders beat a ranked Texas team in 2018 and beat another Power Five conference team in Northwestern in 2019.