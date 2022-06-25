WeatherTech Shooting in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Injures Three

Three people were injured and one of the victims died in a shooting at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, according to police.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the motive was not released. The shooting occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

“We can confirm that one victim is deceased, one victim is in critical condition, and one victim has been released from the hospital,” Bolingbrook police wrote in a news release. The victim was not named either.

Where is Bolingbrook, Illinois? It’s a southwest suburb of Chicago.

The Suspect Is In Custody

According to a news release from Bolingbrook police, on June 25, 2022, at 6:25 a.m., “officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way for the report of a subject shot. The offender fled the building.”

Police continued: “Multiple police units are in the area with a heavy police presence. We can confirm 3 people were shot.”

They said a suspect is in custody, writing, “The alleged offender was located and was taken into custody at approximately 9:25 a.m….The incident is still under investigation.”

The mayor reposted the police statement on her Facebook page without offering further details. “Thank you to all the law enforcement for keeping us safe,” a person responded on the mayor’s comment thread.

Another comment writer wrote, “Mayor, thank you for your post with all the ACCURATE data. As a resident for over 40 years this is appreciated.”

WeatherTech Highlights Its Products Being ‘Manufactured Right Here in America’

In a statement on the company’s website, its founder writes,

As a business owner, I want to create high quality products that are designed, engineered and manufactured right here in America, built by American workers. You see, when something is made in America, it means more than just a good paying job for someone … every manufacturing job actually creates up to five other jobs, including the delivery of products, packaging, designing, engineering and so on. Not to mention the communities, and supporting the small businesses of where those workers live every day

The WeatherTech shooting is the nation’s latest mass shooting. There have been a series of active shooters in the country, including in Uvalde, Texas, and in Buffalo, New York. On news media comment threads on Facebook, reaction to the latest shooting quickly veered into a debate about gun control. A bipartisan gun control bill recently passed the U.S. House, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats to support the measure, according to Politico.

According to Politico, the bill “includes narrow restrictions on firearm ownership that are largely intended to keep guns out of the hands of people experiencing mental health crises. The bill includes roughly $13 billion in new spending for policy programs like mental health and school safety.”

“My fiances great aunt works there. Apparently the shooter was a temp they had, not sure on any of the victims,” a woman wrote on Facebook. That information has not been confirmed by authorities, however.

The company makes accessories for motor vehicles. “Perimeter set up near Schmidt & Remington,” wrote journalist Maher Kawash on Facebook.

Video showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene of the warehouse shooting. The public was asked to avoid the area around the warehouse, according to KUTV.

