How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship Online Without Cable 2021

An elite field is set to tee up for the Wells Fargo Championship this week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Wells Fargo Championship online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Wells Fargo Championship 2021 Preview

The Wells Fargo Championship is back after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few sleepy weeks following the Masters, some of the top names are ready to return to competition, gearing up with the PGA Championship on the horizon.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the field at this point and are grateful to the players for supporting this event this year, in particular, and through the years,” Gary Sobba, the Wells Fargo Championship tournament director, said in a press release. “The hospitality of Quail Hollow Club, the spirit of the volunteers and the community is tremendous, and the players recognize this.”

The defending champ is Max Homa, who won the tournament in 2019. He’s come a long way since that victory and has finished in the top 25 in more than half his starts this season. That includes a sixth-place finish at last week’s Valspar Championship.

“It’s funny, it’s 10 or so years ago, but I used to [contend to win] a decent amount in college, and when I first turned pro, I was comfortable in these positions,” said Homa over the weekend at the Valspar Championship, where he racked up one of those nine top 10s. “So I had kind of a dry spell for a while, but when I get back here now and I’ve kind of been in this position a few more times more recently, I feel like kind of like the old me’s back a little bit, mentally.

“Obviously the golf game can fluctuate, but I just feel like my head’s in a good spot week-to-week and when I put myself in a spot like I have this week I just feel ready and comfortable and just kind of accepting what happens.”

The course is long and challenging, which Jason Day broke down.

“I think it’s a golf course where you kind of have to have every aspect going,” Day said, per Yahoo Sports. “You need to drive it well because it is a long golf course. If you’re not hitting fairways, then you’re going to miss greens because of how firm the greens are, so you need a really good short game to try and save yourself.”

A golfer to watch will be Rory McIlroy, who has missed two cuts in his last three starts. However, he’s performed well at this tournament, winning it twice and finishing runner-up another time.

“I’ve worked a little bit on it, sort of just tried to understand what I do well,” McIlroy said of the changes he’s been making. “I guess trying to sort of focus on my strengths.

“… It’s just sort of understanding my move a little bit more,” he continued. “So that’s sort of what I’ve been trying to do the last couple weeks. It feels good. It’s all familiar feelings. It’s all stuff that I’ve worked on before, but maybe just gotten away from a little bit by trying to focus on other things. I feel like I’m on a pretty good trajectory at the minute.”

