When Is the Next ‘Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse?

A rare blood moon lunar eclipse took place on May 26, 2021, but it was only visible in a limited region of the United States because it happened around 4:30 a.m. Pacific. So when is the next one in case you missed this one? Read on for all the details.

The Next Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Takes Place in May 2022

Today’s lunar eclipse was the first total blood moon eclipse in almost six years. According to NPR, the totality portion of the eclipse today was only visible in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, plus in Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska, and western Kansas. Hawaii was able to see the entire eclipse. Of course, this left out a lot of people in the United States, so here’s a look at when the next eclipse is taking place.

Another full lunar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until May 15-16, 2022, according to TimeandDate.com. This will be visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. This is another major lunar eclipse known as a blood moon. You can see an interactive map of this eclipse here.

For the 2022 eclipse, if it’s visible in your region, then you may see the full eclipse from 10:29 p.m. to 11:53 p.m. Central, with the maximum eclipse happening at 11:11 p.m. The timing for the 2022 eclipse will be much better than it was for this 2021 eclipse, which will help it be visible in more regions.

A partial lunar eclipse will happen a little sooner on the night of November 18-19, NPR reported. Diana Hannikainen of Sky & Telescope told NPR: “Technically, the November event will be partial, but only the thinnest sliver of the Moon’s disk will remain outside the umbra, so for all intents and purposes it’ll be very much like a total eclipse.”

This one will be an almost-full eclipse, but the moon won’t turn red.

When Is the Next Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse will happen on December 4, 2021, but that one won’t be visible in the U.S. It will be an unusual eclipse, with totality moving from east to west across Antarctica. Most eclipses move from west to east.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until April 8, 2024. This one will have a line of totality crossing 13 states in the United States, including Texas, through the Midwest, and over Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo NY, over New England, and passing over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in Mexico since 1991.

It’s worth noting that if you want to see the 2024 eclipse, you might want to plan ahead. Hotels tend to sell out for eclipses because so many people want to travel to see them. So you might be better off booking a place to stay long before the eclipse is going to happen, maybe even a year ahead or more if you can.

The next coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t happen until August 12, 2045, and an annular solar eclipse will take place in the U.S. on October 14, 2023.

