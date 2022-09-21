Wordle Today, September 21, 2022, Leaves Some Players Stumped

The Wordle today on September 21, 2022, has some players stumped. This post contains hints and the answer to Wordle 459, so don’t read on unless you’d like a clue.

Read on for a hint or the answer:

Your Hint to Wordle 459 September 21, 2022

Here’s one hint for today’s Wordle:

It’s a word that contains a prefix.

Still stuck? Here’s another clue:

It’s something you might see at the beginning of a TV show.

Today’s Wordle also had some people asking whether “recal,” is a word. Sorry to say, no it’s not. But you are so close.

If you’re still having trouble, read on for the answer.

The Answer to Today’s Wordle Is…

The answer to today’s Wordle is “recap,” meaning, “to repeat the main points of an explanation or a description,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Even if you got today’s Wordle answer, you might not know that “recap” is actually the shortened form of another word. “Recap” comes from the word “recapitulate,” the dictionary says.

Recap can be either a noun or a verb. The verb form is listed first in the Cambridge Dictionary. You can use it in a sentence by saying, “Finally, the teacher recapped the main points of the lesson,” or “To recap, our main aim is to increase sales by 15 percent this year,” the dictionary said.

As a noun, recap means “the act of repeating the main points of an explanation or description,” according to Cambridge Dictionary. It gives examples of using recap in a sentence, including, “Could you give me a quick recap on what happened in the meeting?” and “Perhaps a recap of recent events is required.”

11% of Wordle Players Could Not Solve Wordle 457 With the Answer: “Trice”

#Wordle 457 2022-09-19

35,050 results found on Twitter.

3,430 hard mode players. 1: 0%

2: 🟩 5%

3: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 24%

4: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 25%

5: 🟩🟩🟩🟩 18%

6: 🟩🟩🟩🟩 17%

X: 🟩🟩🟩 11%#Wordle457 — Wordle Stats (@WordleStats) September 20, 2022

If you were stumped two days ago on Wordle 457 Monday, September 19, 2022, it may not have been a simple case of the Mondays. According to the Twitter page, Wordle Stats, 11% of players who submitted their results could not solve the puzzle that day.

Many people were unfamiliar with the word that answered the puzzle: trice, meaning “in a brief span of time.” It is used as a noun in the phrase, “in a trice,” according to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary. It can also be used as a verb meaning “to haul up or in and lash or secure (something, such as a sail) with a small rope.” Something can also be triced, or, if you are hauling and securing something right now, you might be tricing.

Both definitions of the word trace their roots back to the 15th Century, the dictionary says.

On September 19, the self-reported data published by Wordle Stats says that no one solved the puzzle on the first guess, 5% solved it on the second guess, 24% solved it on their third guess, 25% solved it on their fourth guess, 18% solved it on their fifth guess, 17% solved it on their final guess and the remaining 11% were unable to solve the puzzle.

One person responded to the post, saying, “This can’t possibly be right. I thought this one might be worse than 9/17, #454! Everyone is talking about how no one knows that word, as indicated here” and shared a hashtag with people saying they could not solve the puzzle.

