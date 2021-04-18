How to Watch WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Online Free

Following on the heels of the “Biography”-WWE partnership debut of “Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin” comes “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” premiering Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

‘WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures’ Preview

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” is a new series led by Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as they “hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neck brace, Andre The Giant’s passport and more. In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE Legends including Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to the WWE Archives,” according to A&E’s press release.

It continues:

In each of the nine episodes, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles. Throughout history, WWE’s action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which have gone missing. Superstar in training, AJ Francis will head out on the road alongside some of the most famous WWE Legends of all time including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Mick Foley, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter. The series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history.

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E, in a statement. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD’ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”

“We are thrilled to unveil the stories behind some of the greatest Legends and moments in WWE history,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Together with A&E, we’ve created an incredible slate of programming steeped in nostalgia that will inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.”

The eight-part “Biography” series airs weekly on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features specials on some of the most iconic professional wrestlers of all time: Stone Cold Steven Austin, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Macho Man Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

