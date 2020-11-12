Is YouTube Down? Thousands Report Server Crash on Wednesday

YouTube has appeared to crash, as of Wednesday evening. Early in the evening, eastern time, the site began having issues with video loading, causing thousands of people to flood to Twitter to see what the problem was.

According to Down Detector, users began reporting issues at 7:13 p.m., eastern time. Users are still reporting issues with the web and mobile versions of YouTube.com.

YouTube has not provided a statement on the apparent issues users are having with the platform. Most recently, YouTube’s official Twitter account had retweeted a message of thanks from Google to U.S. military veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Users Report Issues Watching Videos on YouTube

Me running to Twitter to see if anyone else’s YouTube is down: pic.twitter.com/AaNz7ysIna — Nevaeh Franzen (@nevaehfranzen) November 12, 2020

It’s become something of a ritual for users of any social media network or web platform to turn to Twitter, if the platform in question isn’t working. Such was the case on Wednesday evening, as tens of thousands of people took to Twitter to see if others were having the same issues they were experiencing.

“It’s fascinating how this is happening worldwide…” one person tweeted.

“So 2020 killed YouTube now,” another person wrote.

Others chimed into the conversation to say their access to YouTube hadn’t been interrupted. One person tweeted, “Hmmm YouTube seems fine for me? #YouTubeDOWN”

The chief issue reported by users was a failure for videos to load. For some, those videos did finally start playing after taking an abnormally long time to load.

is youtube not working for anyone else either — Mateo (@MATOOOOOE) November 12, 2020

One person wrote, “youtube went down for like 15 mimutes so i left my comp loading so i can lay resting while i wait and i nearly sh*t myself when sh*t finally loadef bc it startled me”

Outages Have Been Reported on Both Coasts of the United States, as Well as in Europe & South America

Down Detector’s live outage map shows where the majority of the issues were reported. Down Detector also reported that approximately 95% of the issues reported had to do with videos not loading. Ads also weren’t loading properly.

This is a developing post and will be updated.