Aaron Judge Had Major Issues With Jazz Chisholm This Season

The New York Yankees are coming off a disappointing postseason to make the upcoming MLB offseason more pivotal. Aaron Judge has been criticized for his role as captain during a season where various issues harmed the team. It appears that Judge did use his role of leadership to address teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr about various problems throughout the season.

Yardbarker shared the following from NJ’s Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch:

“Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge had to “sternly” tell teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. to knock off certain behaviors during the 2026 campaign that he felt crossed the line. However, that reportedly did not stop Chisholm from continuing to act up throughout the Yankees’ season. Chisholm, the 28-year-old former MLB All-Star, indeed made multiple negative headlines over the course of the year. Among other incidents, Chisholm was seen sucking on a lollipop while in the field during a game and also managed to get himself ejected for berating an umpire over a call.”

The real issue was that Chisholm continued to do polarizing things throughout one of the worst offensive seasons of his career. New York badly needed Jazz to step up after Judge and Giancarlo Stanton suffered injuries to hurt the lineup. Chisholm became a villain to some fans who booed him by the end of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Why Aaron Judge Confronted Jazz Chisholm

Judge has a lot of pressure on him as the first and only Yankees captain since Derek Jeter. Comparisons are made between Judge and some of the greatest players in baseball history due to his role on a legacy franchise like the Yankees.

Chisholm’s infamous “lollipop” moment and other things felt out of place for the Yankees, especially while he was struggling to help the team win. The Yankees had a dream pitching season with arguably the best starting pitching staff in the league anchored by Cam Schlittler.

Judge knew the Yankees had a chance to compete for a World Series due to pitching and tried to end Jazz’s issues before the postseason. Unfortunately, Chisholm continued to struggle, and Judge missed both playoff series due to injury.

Aaron Judge Did Not Vouch For Jazz Chisholm This Offseason

The report here adds more logic to a comment Judge made about infielder Anthony Volpe at the end of season press conference. Judge claimed that the Yankees need Volpe next season, with most rumors indicating he’s going to replace Chisholm at second base.

The Yankees did not send a qualifying offer to Jazz and made it clear that he’s likely off the team once he leaves in free agency. Judge vouched for Volpe since he and the Yankees read the writing on the wall that Chisholm is on the way out.

Volpe can’t play his natural shortshop position with George Lombard in the lineup, so the second base spot makes the most sense. Judge apparently felt what many Yankees fans did that Jazz didn’t commit enough to the team and often rubbed others the wrong way. Baseball’s worst kept secret of Chisholm changing teams makes more sense now.