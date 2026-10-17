Aaron Judge Says Yankees Need Polarizing Teammate To Win

The New York Yankees are looking for answers after another failed season saw them eliminated without a World Series trophy. A new record of at least 17 years in between MLB World Series victories has fans questioning the team’s future. Aaron Judge remains the most important player and the captain of the team. The injury woes for Judge caused him to miss the entire postseason for the Yankees.

However, Judge went out of his way to discuss the team’s future after the elimination. Anthony Volpe was named by the captain as pivotal to the franchise’s success:

“If we were gonna go win a World Series, we need Anthony Volpe on the team,” Judge said after the Yankees were eliminated in the American League Division Series.

Volpe has been a polarizing Yankees infielder since joining the team. Comparisons were made to Derek Jeter when Volpe got called up from the minors as a blue-chip shortstop prospect. Volpe’s Yankees fandom made it a feel-good story until he started to struggle immensely.

New York sent Volpe back to the minors this season and view new prospect George Lombard Jr as the shortstop moving forward. However, Volpe got called back up and improved a lot at second base. Judge believes that Volpe is key to the team winning a World Series with this core.

Why Aaron Judge Believes In Anthony Volpe

The writing is on the wall that Jazz Chisholm is likely gone from the Yankees this offseason. A disappointing season saw Jazz failing to make the most of a contract year and saw fans booing him during his final at bat in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The Yankees seem to have already lost faith in Chisholm by starting Volpe over him in the final game vs the Tampa Bay Rays. Other teams will likely offer Jazz more than the Yankees feel comfortable due to his talent and ability to steal bases even in a down season.

Volpe is the clear second base replacement after he looked good defensively when filling in for an injured Chisholm in September. Judge liked what he saw with Volpe’s offense and defense both improving. The Yankees will need Judge to be right about Volpe if he’s a starting infielder next season.

Yankees Fans Losing Faith In Aaron Judge

The quote from Judge is clearly good for Volpe since the best hitter in the league vouching for you is always good. However, recent months have seen Judge under criticism for similar past comments and for butting heads with Yankees management.

Fans brought up quotes of Judge saying Chisholm and Ryan McMahon would be great additions to the team. Yankees executives are reportedly also upset about Judge publicly calling out the franchise to spend more money.

Volpe failing could be another strike against Judge since he went public about his support of the shortstop. Regardless of what fans or executives feel, Judge remains the face of the Yankees. A strong season on the field and leadership in the clubhouse is badly needed after another failure.