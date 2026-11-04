Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Land With American League Rival

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency, but his destination remains anything but clear.

The top predictions are sending him to the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds, among others.

But one of the latest projections sends him to an AL West team that hasn’t been in many Chisholm rumors.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Land With Texas Rangers

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report revealed a less common take on Chisholm’s future: sending him to the Texas Rangers.

He predicts he will sign a three-year, $70 million deal with the Rangers, including player opt-outs after 2027 and 2028.

“Whoever lands Chisholm is likely looking at the type of multi-year deal we’ve seen Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette sign in recent offseasons,” Kelly wrote. “Chisholm won’t get as much as any of them, but a three-year deal will give him security while also letting him opt out and return to the open market if he bounces back.

“The Rangers could install Chisholm as their everyday second baseman, with Ezequiel Duran able to play pretty much anywhere on the diamond.”

Now, the 28-year-old second baseman showed a noticeable dip in performance throughout his 2026 campaign, which could be cause for concern.

During his 2025 breakout season, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games.

He smacked 15 doubles, one triple and 80 RBIs

This year, however, he was hitting .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

Along the way, he recorded 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Snapshot of Chisholm’s MLB Career

As mentioned, Chisholm’s overall performance has declined.

When he kicked off his professional career, he garnered overwhelming attention that drove him to the big stage.

After making his Major League Baseball debut in September 2020, all eyes were on him — and he stunned.

Now that he’s wrapped up his seventh season in the big leagues, he’s facing criticism, with many saying he’s overrated.

Whether her is or not, he is expected to make a valuable addition to any organization he lands with.