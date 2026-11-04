Hi, Subscriber

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Land With American League Rival

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jazz Chisholm Jr
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 18: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins looks on during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at loanDepot park on June 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of losing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency, but his destination remains anything but clear.

The top predictions are sending him to the San Diego Padres, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds, among others.

But one of the latest projections sends him to an AL West team that hasn’t been in many Chisholm rumors.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Land With Texas Rangers

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report revealed a less common take on Chisholm’s future: sending him to the Texas Rangers.

He predicts he will sign a three-year, $70 million deal with the Rangers, including player opt-outs after 2027 and 2028.

“Whoever lands Chisholm is likely looking at the type of multi-year deal we’ve seen Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette sign in recent offseasons,” Kelly wrote. “Chisholm won’t get as much as any of them, but a three-year deal will give him security while also letting him opt out and return to the open market if he bounces back.

“The Rangers could install Chisholm as their everyday second baseman, with Ezequiel Duran able to play pretty much anywhere on the diamond.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after advancing to first base on a bases-loaded walk allowing Ben Rice #22 (not pictured) to score during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Now, the 28-year-old second baseman showed a noticeable dip in performance throughout his 2026 campaign, which could be cause for concern.

During his 2025 breakout season, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with an .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games.

He smacked 15 doubles, one triple and 80 RBIs

This year, however, he was hitting .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games.

Along the way, he recorded 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

Snapshot of Chisholm’s MLB Career

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Chisholm’s overall performance has declined.

When he kicked off his professional career, he garnered overwhelming attention that drove him to the big stage.

After making his Major League Baseball debut in September 2020, all eyes were on him — and he stunned.

Now that he’s wrapped up his seventh season in the big leagues, he’s facing criticism, with many saying he’s overrated.

Jazz Chisholm Jr
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Whether her is or not, he is expected to make a valuable addition to any organization he lands with.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Land With American League Rival

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x