Jazz Chisholm Jr. Bluntly Responds To Yankees Fans Booing Him

The New York Yankees’ season ended at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in an embarrassing sweep. Jazz Chisholm Jr had one of the worst MLB nights after getting benched in the lineup and receiving boos from Yankees fans. Manager Aaron Boone pinch hit Chisholm later in the game, but he received loud boos for popping up. Fans were unhappy later when Jazz grounded into a fielder’s choice in the ninth inning.

Chisholm revealed his honest thoughts about getting booed by New York fans:

““It doesn’t hurt. It’s just confusing because it’s the playoffs and we’re trying to win games. So you’re booing a guy that’s playing trying to help the team win. I already understand New York fans. They’ve booed Aaron Judge before, who am I? You know?”

Nothing Jazz said was that inaccurate about New York fans booing players quite commonly. Chisholm referenced Yankees captain Judge has been booed in the past, so he knows that he’s not above getting the jeers of the home fans. Anthony Volpe started in place of Jazz and had one of the best offensive performances from the Yankees all series.

Chisholm is in a contract year and had a poor offensive season to hurt his chances of a return. The childhood fandom of the Yankees made him excited to join the team with high expectations. Unfortunately, Jazz was never able to reach that status of Yankees stars Judge and Giancarlo Stanton with the franchise as a talented hitter.

Why Yankees Fans May Be Upset At Jazz Chisholm’s Comments

The quote of Jazz is logically true and not that hostile to warrant fan anger. However, the comment can also be construed that he thinks the Yankees fans are wrong to boo him while he’s trying to help the team win. Most fans would agree that his error in Game 2 and generally underperforming warranted some resentment.

Fans didn’t just boo Jazz since the next few outs led to negative reactions as well. Trent Grisham received a negative reaction for a brutal strike out as the final out of the season. Boone was heavily criticized for hitting Grisham in the leadoff spot.

Ben Rice was the only hitter in the lineup who had a strong series in the one-sided sweep. Yankees fans booing Chisholm and others represented more what the fan base feels about the team as a whole.

Jazz Chisholm Likely Won’t Be Back

The Yankees must decide whether Chisholm is back for next season since he enters free agency. Jazz will likely try to sell himself on previously impressive offensive seasons and his stolen bases carrying him this season.

It remains unlikely that the Yankees will pay Chisholm noteworthy money after he contributed to the last two disappointing ALDS exits. Volpe can play second base now, and George Lombard Jr is expected to be the shortstop of the future.

Third base is open, but the Yankees have already struggled with defensive woes of players out of position. Jazz likely only returns to the Yankees if he accepts a modest team-friendly contest. Offense being down around the MLB will see Chisholm having other suitors willing to pay him to improve their rosters. Jazz’s final Yankees memory may very well be getting booed by the fan base.