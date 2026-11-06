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New York Yankees Urged To Shift Focus From Ryan Jeffers to Underrated NL Catcher

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees need a right-handed catcher. This we know.

But what we don’t know is who the Yankees will target.

Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins has been the top name floating in conversation, but he comes with a hefty price tag.

To avoid emptying their pockets, an MLB analyst suggests the Yankees should look elsewhere… to the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees Urged To Target Cubs’ Carson Kelly

New York Yankees
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As noted by Jorge Castillo of ESPN, while Jeffers remains their strongest option, 32-year-old Carson Kelly might be a more realistic, logical fit.

He’s less expensive, which would save New York some hassle.

In 2026, the right-handed hitting catcher slashed .258/.336/.376 with a .712 OPS and 10 homers through 121 games.

He logged 15 doubles and reeled in 58 RBIs.

Kelly’s stat sheet doesn’t shine as much as Jeffers’, but it’s certainly better than Austin Wells’.

Carson Kelly
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a grand slam during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

For reference, during Jeffers’ latest campaign, he hit .256/.353/.461 with a .814 OPS and 14 homers through 92 games.

Along the way, he posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

Wells is still expected to step in as starting catcher, but exploring free agency for a backup is time well spent.

Looking at Kelly’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

Carson Kelly
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Kelly with the No. 86 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft.

He made his debut with the organization on Sept. 5, 2016.

After three years with the Cardinals, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2018 along with Luke Weaver, Andrew Young and a 2019 competitive balance round B pick.

In return, St. Louis received Paul Goldschmidt, who is now with the Yankees.

Carson Kelly
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 27: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

He then spent time around the block after the Diamondbacks released him in August 2023.

Kelly played brief stints with the Detroit Tigers, the Texas Rangers, and the Cubs.

This marked his second season in Chicago.

The 11-year MLB veteran would likely make a solid addition to New York’s lineup and behind the plate, but again, Jeffers remains the top choice.

Carson Kelly
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Regardless, the Yankees need another catcher on the roster, and from a financial standpoint, Kelly would make sense.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Urged To Shift Focus From Ryan Jeffers to Underrated NL Catcher

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