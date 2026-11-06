New York Yankees Urged To Shift Focus From Ryan Jeffers to Underrated NL Catcher

The New York Yankees need a right-handed catcher. This we know.

But what we don’t know is who the Yankees will target.

Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins has been the top name floating in conversation, but he comes with a hefty price tag.

To avoid emptying their pockets, an MLB analyst suggests the Yankees should look elsewhere… to the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees Urged To Target Cubs’ Carson Kelly

As noted by Jorge Castillo of ESPN, while Jeffers remains their strongest option, 32-year-old Carson Kelly might be a more realistic, logical fit.

He’s less expensive, which would save New York some hassle.

In 2026, the right-handed hitting catcher slashed .258/.336/.376 with a .712 OPS and 10 homers through 121 games.

He logged 15 doubles and reeled in 58 RBIs.

Kelly’s stat sheet doesn’t shine as much as Jeffers’, but it’s certainly better than Austin Wells’.

For reference, during Jeffers’ latest campaign, he hit .256/.353/.461 with a .814 OPS and 14 homers through 92 games.

Along the way, he posted 19 doubles, two triples and 56 RBIs.

Wells is still expected to step in as starting catcher, but exploring free agency for a backup is time well spent.

Looking at Kelly’s Journey Through the Major Leagues

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Kelly with the No. 86 overall pick in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft.

He made his debut with the organization on Sept. 5, 2016.

After three years with the Cardinals, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2018 along with Luke Weaver, Andrew Young and a 2019 competitive balance round B pick.

In return, St. Louis received Paul Goldschmidt, who is now with the Yankees.

He then spent time around the block after the Diamondbacks released him in August 2023.

Kelly played brief stints with the Detroit Tigers, the Texas Rangers, and the Cubs.

This marked his second season in Chicago.

The 11-year MLB veteran would likely make a solid addition to New York’s lineup and behind the plate, but again, Jeffers remains the top choice.

Regardless, the Yankees need another catcher on the roster, and from a financial standpoint, Kelly would make sense.