Yankees Advised To Make Star Change Positions For Next Season

The New York Yankees must make noteworthy changes to improve their roster for any chance at the World Series next year. MLB teams are preparing for a noteworthy offseason that could see a lockout in play. However, most teams should be operating under the belief that the same free agent period and trade conversations will take place as usual.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner revealed multiple ideas to improve the team, but one focused on Luis Garcia changing positions:

“Luis García Jr. being able to play second or third base would solve several problems on the Yankees’ roster. Ben Rice, if capable, could play first base, opening the designated hitter spot. That would let the Yankees see whether Giancarlo Stanton can physically play, or they could give Aaron Judge more DH days. But the problem is that García was so abysmal at second base with the Washington Nationals that they needed to move him to first. In his career, García has minus-29 Defensive Runs Saved and minus-18 Outs Above Average at second base, and minus-21 DRS and minus-21 OAA at shortstop.”

The take provided both the positives and negatives from the situation. Jazz Chisholm is fully expected to leave the Yankees in free agency, and Ryan McMahon struggled too much to trust him at third. Kirschner believes that moving Garcia to one of these spots and having Rice play first base would be huge for the Yankees.

Why Yankees Will Likely Avoid Moving Luis Garcia

The other half of the quote showed how much Garcia struggled defensively at second base for the Nationals. Yankees fans are already tired of the poor defense with names like Chisholm, Rice, Stanton, and Anthony Volpe not having natural positions.

A defense with Rice at first, Volpe at second, George Lombard Jr at shortstop, and Garcia at third base could set a record for errors. Lombard was a good hitter upon getting called up this season, but he made constant defensive mistakes.

Volpe did look good when he played second base this season with limited chances. However, the short sample size isn’t enough to declare that he’s effectively switched positions from shortstop to second base for full Yankees’ confidence.

Yankees May Fully Rely On Pitching Again

Most of the offseason moves forecasted for the Yankees predict them prioritizing the bullpen more than looking for hitting. Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone can use the crutch of saying Judge’s return will be enough to fix the offense.

The Yankees have a tremendous pitching staff led by young ace Cam Schlittler, who will likely win the American League Cy Young Award. Gerrit Cole showed enough to be trustworthy as he starts his first MLB season without an injury limiting him in three years.

Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been very good for the Yankees, along with a handful of other starting pitchers fighting for the fifth spot. Cashman could play it safe and keep the same hitters. This fearful scenario for Yankees would warrant Garcia switching positions to become an everyday player.