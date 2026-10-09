Ex-Ravens CB Urges Major Scheme Change vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Stopping the run will be the primary focus for the Baltimore Ravens’ defense in Week 5, but the unit also needs to make a major scheme change against strong-armed, young Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

That’s according to ex-Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth. The 43-year-old who spent the last three seasons of his NFL career in Baltimore, thinks his former team can exploit Penix’s major weakness with one significant switch in the secondary.

Foxworth told ESPN’s Mina Kimes on The Mina Kimes Show the Ravens should target “out-breaking routes. Michael Penix hates the middle of the field.”

The Ravens are built to dominate receivers between the numbers with a three-safety package. It features All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, fellow former first-round draft pick Malaki Starks and ex-Falcons and New England Patriots’ ball-hawk Jaylinn Hawkins.

Foxworth is aware of where the Ravens are strong, but he still believes they must adjust to take away what Pennix does best.

Scheme Switch Can Punish Michael Penix Jr.

Foxworth explained, “if you look through all of Penix’s throws through the past couple of weeks, like, I think his first throw in that Packers game was like a dig that got intercepted and he ain’t thrown back in there since. It’s like, it’s just all sevens and fives. It’s outbreaking stuff and comebacks and quick. So my thing is like, you’re scared to go in the paint. We’re sitting outside and we’re going to force you to throw inside there.”

This is a smart way to travel for the Ravens. It’s a classic method for getting a quarterback out of his comfort zone.

Penix’s comfort zone is a “play action passing attack” that’s “very oriented towards, like you said, deep out-breakers, sail to Drake London. Corners. He’s really good. He’s really accurate too throwing that ball,” according to Kimes.

The perfect example of what Kimes described is this grab by London from Atlanta’s win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

It’s one of Penix’s 16 play-action pass attempts. Those throws have yielded 182 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

His success in this area is due in large part to the other player the Ravens must stop on Sunday Night Football.

Ravens Have Bigger Focus vs. Falcons

Before the Ravens can feast on Penix’s outside throws, they’ll first need to take away his running game. That means shutting down explosive running back Bijan Robinson.

He’s enjoying a dominant and historic run, but two Ravens All-Pros are confident they can stop Robinson. That’s an optimistic view when the Ravens’ own brilliant back, two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry, has offered Robinson the highest praise possible.

The Ravens will need a collective effort to corral Robinson. Fortunately, they have enough quality linebackers and just the right sub-package for the job.

Then the focus will turn to a cornerback group possibly missing veteran All-Pro Marlon Humphrey. He’s still not practicing, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

The onus will be on the Ravens’ other corners to stand up to Penix’s arm strength and the Falcons’ towering receivers. Forcing Penix to throw the ball where he doesn’t want to will be the Ravens’ best strategy.