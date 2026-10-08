Panthers Defense Says Team Showed Their Resilience In Spite of Injuries

Early in the 2026 season, the Carolina Panthers secured their signature win with a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.

It was the Panthers’ first time hosting a Sunday Night Football game in over a decade, and the Panthers put on a show. Quarterback Bryce Young continued to showcase that he’s taken a leap. Young completed 70% of his passes for 329 passing yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Tetairoa McMillan built on his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, catching 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense, however, had to hold on as it battled key injuries before and during the game against a potent Lions offense. After the game, one word came to mind for the Panthers’ defense: resilience.

Battling Through Injuries

The Panthers have been struck by an injury bug early this season. On offense, they’ve lost players like Jalen Coker and Xavier Leggette, but the losses have been most vicious on defense. Starters such as Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, and Nic Scourton were already out, but during the game, the Panthers lost their prized free-agent signing, Jaelan Phillips. Next man up was the mentality for the Panthers’ defense.

Rookie cornerback Will Lee II was one of those players who needed to step up after injuries. Panthers.com had Lee’s postgame thoughts.

“It just says we’re a confident group, and you know we can step up for each other,” Lee said. “When one man goes down, we’re not going to flinch, and we’re able to step up and help each other out. We all got each other’s back, we’re a brotherly people, and we’re just here to play ball and operate together as a family.”

Pass rusher Princely Umanmielen is another player thrust into a bigger role after Scourton’s injury, and he echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s a testament to how resilient we are and how prepared the guys who are in there, the backups, are and how prepared they are and ready to go,” Umanmielen said. “I’m a very optimistic person; I think of everything in a positive light. I’ve seen the way the guys work, so yeah, I have trust in everybody on this defense.”

Even with the Panthers’ poor injury luck this season, they may have caught a break with their most recent injuries.

Good Injury News

When Jaelan Phillips and Monroe Freeling went down, the Panthers looked like they’d suffered two more long-term injuries on an already depleted team, but at his Monday press conference, head coach Dave Canales helped ease those fears. With Phillips, the team hopes he can return in Week 6, after the bye week, against his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles. On Freeling, they also hope he returns against the Eagles, but they’re waiting to see how he recovers over the next week. Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com reported on Canales’ assessment during his press conference.

“We’ll see; He’s got to go through the right progression of it,” Canales said. We’ll push him the right way at the right pace, based on him.”

“Monroe’s knee, he got rolled up on. Again, same type of thing,” Canales continued. “These guys are well within the window that we think they could make it back. I can’t say that that’s going to happen for the Eagles game. We have to see. It really is going to be: go through this week, treat it, get to next week, for the game week to be able to start pushing them and see if they’re going to be available.”

The Panthers’ bye week comes at a good time, giving the team a chance to address mounting injuries early in what is shaping up to be a promising season.