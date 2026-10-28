Indianapolis Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Pitch Reveals 2 Potential AFC Suitors

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to ship Josh Downs to another organization.

The 25-year-old wide receiver requested a trade, gaining steam amid recent trade rumors in Indianapolis.

According to an NFL writer, two AFC teams should be considered headliners for a potential deal.

Colts’ Josh Downs Predicted To Land With Steelers, Chiefs

If Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is correct, Downs will not be leaving the AFC.

He predicts he will either land with the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Wide receiver Josh Downs would be a logical trade candidate if Indy is willing to keep parting out its roster,” Knox wrote. “He has 26 catches for 307 yards this season, and he could help a contender in need of receiver depth.

“However, Downs is set to be a free agent in 2027 and may not be in Indianapolis’ long-term plans after it gave Alec Pierce a four-year, $114 million extension in the offseason.”

By the end of his 2025 campaign, he had appeared in 16 games and recorded 58 receptions for 566 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per catch with four touchdowns.

This marks his fourth season playing for the Colts and his fourth in the league.

Indianapolis selected him with the No. 79 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

As a highly efficient wide receiver with elite route-running ability, Downs would slide in quite well to any organization needing an upgrade on offense.

As noted by Knox, the Colts are inching their way toward a rebuild.

Don’t be surprised if Downs ends up swimming in the chaos.

Where Do the Colts Stand Heading Into Week 8?

Following yet another Week 7 loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis is gearing up for a taxing clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars — the leaders of the AFC South.

The Colts are second in the division at 2-5 overall, followed by the Houston Texans (2-5) and the Tennessee Titans (1-6).

Week 8 kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Indianapolis’ weakness became clear early in the season, but they’ve simply become plagued by an organizational crisis.

Leadership at the helm is failing to guide the Colts in the right direction, and players are struggling to find their rhythm on the field.

More change is on the horizon.