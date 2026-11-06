Orlovsky: Vikings Can’t Waste Their Super Bowl Window at QB

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: ESPN Broadcaster Dan Orlovsky speaks before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
He floated a handful of names, some more realistic than others. So let’s cover some of the names that have been thrown out there as options at the quarterback position in the form of a trade.
Vikings QB Buffet of Options
Kirk Cousins
Cousins is already familiar with how Kevin O’Connell wants the offense to work from his previous time in Minnesota, and he’s throwing the ball well again for the Raiders this year. Cousins is the most plug-and-play option for Minnesota. He knows the system, has chemistry with the weapons, and can step in immediately to have an impact. If Las Vegas is willing to listen, he could be the best option that gives star receiver Justin Jefferson a quarterback who knows where to put the ball. I personally think a 2nd-round pick is worth it here for Minnesota and might move the needle for Las Vegas, as he is not likely to be there after this season due to his contract.
Daniel Jones
Jones spent a little time around the Vikings late in 2024, so the scheme wouldn’t be brand new to him, and the Colts are clearly in sell mode. That said, he’s been shaky this season, so it would be more of a bet on the fit than on his current form. He is also on a big contract that Minnesota would be committing to him for about $38 million for 2027.
Smith is playing solid football for the Jets and looks like a comfortable pocket passer who can protect the ball and distribute. He was a consideration for Minnesota this offseason, but Kyler Murray was a cheaper option that the front office decided to bring in. At this stage of his career, he’s probably a short-term answer, but may only cost a day-three pick to acquire and is on a 1-year deal.
Dak Prescott
Prescott was the surprise name that Dan Orlovsky brought up. Dak Prescott has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to waive it, but he’s still a proven quarterback who can throw it. He has shown he can produce with talented receivers around him. It’s the longest shot on the list by a mile, which is why Orlovsky brought him up as the surprise name. He was someone I thought of as well, but the Cowboys may still feel they are in the hunt in the NFC, with the Giants relying on the arm of J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the NFC East struggling. The idea from Orlovsky is that the window is too good to rule anyone out completely. He has a huge contract, but that also locks in a competent QB for your star. Justin Jefferson would likely love a move like that. It would bring stability and likely be a move that allows him to reach statistical seasons that he is used to.
Vikings Can’t Waste The Window
So what the Vikings ultimately decide to do may depend on the arm of Carson Wentz and his performance Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Kyler’s time as a starter may be done with KOC not waiting to see if his hamstring is healed in time to play, and the buzz around the Vikings looking at QB at the trade deadline. If Carson Wentz plays above average and solid against the Bills, the Vikings may decide that they would rather ride the arm of Wentz instead of making a trade in which they will likely have to overpay to acquire. GM Nolan Teasley doesn’t want to give up valuable draft capital, but like Dan Orlovsky’s point, these windows are too valuable not to address the position of QB.
Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala
Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky was on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this week talking about the Minnesota Vikings, and he didn’t dance around the obvious problem. Minnesota is 6-1 with a defense that looks legit, Justin Jefferson is still in his prime, and yet the offense keeps sputtering under Kyler Murray. Jefferson’s frustration after the Lions loss […]
Orlovsky: Vikings Can’t Waste Their Super Bowl Window at QB