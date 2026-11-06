Orlovsky: Vikings Can’t Waste Their Super Bowl Window at QB

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky was on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this week talking about the Minnesota Vikings, and he didn’t dance around the obvious problem. Minnesota is 6-1 with a defense that looks legit, Justin Jefferson is still in his prime, and yet the offense keeps sputtering under Kyler Murray. Jefferson’s frustration after the Lions loss wasn’t exactly subtle, and Orlovsky’s point was simple: this roster has a real Super Bowl window right now, and the front office can’t just sit on its hands at quarterback before the deadline. Orlovsky said they should leave no stone unturned and that everything has to be on the table.

He floated a handful of names, some more realistic than others. So let’s cover some of the names that have been thrown out there as options at the quarterback position in the form of a trade.

Vikings QB Buffet of Options

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is already familiar with how Kevin O’Connell wants the offense to work from his previous time in Minnesota, and he’s throwing the ball well again for the Raiders this year. Cousins is the most plug-and-play option for Minnesota. He knows the system, has chemistry with the weapons, and can step in immediately to have an impact. If Las Vegas is willing to listen, he could be the best option that gives star receiver Justin Jefferson a quarterback who knows where to put the ball. I personally think a 2nd-round pick is worth it here for Minnesota and might move the needle for Las Vegas, as he is not likely to be there after this season due to his contract.

Daniel Jones

Jones spent a little time around the Vikings late in 2024, so the scheme wouldn’t be brand new to him, and the Colts are clearly in sell mode. That said, he’s been shaky this season, so it would be more of a bet on the fit than on his current form. He is also on a big contract that Minnesota would be committing to him for about $38 million for 2027.

Justin Herbert

Herbert’s arm talent is still special even if the Chargers are a mess, and he’d give Minnesota the kind of downfield threat that has been missing. The problem is he hasn’t looked like that quarterback this year, and it would take time to get spun up on the playbook and system. It would take a massive offer and the Chargers actually being open to it. Herbert has a big contract that allows the Chargers to reset, but also would tie the Vikings to Herbert through 2029 at an average of $52.5 million per year.

Mac Jones

Mac has spent time in the Shanahan system in San Francisco, which has some overlap with what O’Connell runs. He would be a cheaper, lower-risk option than most of the other names salary cap-wise, but still would require a day 2 pick to get it done. He’s not a savior, but he could steady things enough to let Jefferson and the rest of the skill guys actually produce. I think the biggest question here is more if the San Francisco 49ers would be willing to trade him to an NFC contender. I would think if they did, the price would be higher.

Geno Smith

Smith is playing solid football for the Jets and looks like a comfortable pocket passer who can protect the ball and distribute. He was a consideration for Minnesota this offseason, but Kyler Murray was a cheaper option that the front office decided to bring in. At this stage of his career, he’s probably a short-term answer, but may only cost a day-three pick to acquire and is on a 1-year deal.

Dak Prescott

Prescott was the surprise name that Dan Orlovsky brought up. Dak Prescott has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to waive it, but he’s still a proven quarterback who can throw it. He has shown he can produce with talented receivers around him. It’s the longest shot on the list by a mile, which is why Orlovsky brought him up as the surprise name. He was someone I thought of as well, but the Cowboys may still feel they are in the hunt in the NFC, with the Giants relying on the arm of J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the NFC East struggling. The idea from Orlovsky is that the window is too good to rule anyone out completely. He has a huge contract, but that also locks in a competent QB for your star. Justin Jefferson would likely love a move like that. It would bring stability and likely be a move that allows him to reach statistical seasons that he is used to.

Vikings Can’t Waste The Window