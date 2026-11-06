Hi, Subscriber

Orlovsky: Vikings Can’t Waste Their Super Bowl Window at QB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is worried about the Chiefs this season
Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: ESPN Broadcaster Dan Orlovsky speaks before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky was on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike this week talking about the Minnesota Vikings, and he didn’t dance around the obvious problem. Minnesota is 6-1 with a defense that looks legit, Justin Jefferson is still in his prime, and yet the offense keeps sputtering under Kyler Murray. Jefferson’s frustration after the Lions loss wasn’t exactly subtle, and Orlovsky’s point was simple: this roster has a real Super Bowl window right now, and the front office can’t just sit on its hands at quarterback before the deadline. Orlovsky said they should leave no stone unturned and that everything has to be on the table.

He floated a handful of names, some more realistic than others. So let’s cover some of the names that have been thrown out there as options at the quarterback position in the form of a trade.

Vikings QB Buffet of Options

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 1: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes the ball against the New York Jets in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 1, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Raiders defeated the Jets 38-33. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is already familiar with how Kevin O’Connell wants the offense to work from his previous time in Minnesota, and he’s throwing the ball well again for the Raiders this year. Cousins is the most plug-and-play option for Minnesota. He knows the system, has chemistry with the weapons, and can step in immediately to have an impact. If Las Vegas is willing to listen, he could be the best option that gives star receiver Justin Jefferson a quarterback who knows where to put the ball. I personally think a 2nd-round pick is worth it here for Minnesota and might move the needle for Las Vegas, as he is not likely to be there after this season due to his contract.

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts makes a pass play during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones

Jones spent a little time around the Vikings late in 2024, so the scheme wouldn’t be brand new to him, and the Colts are clearly in sell mode. That said, he’s been shaky this season, so it would be more of a bet on the fit than on his current form. He is also on a big contract that Minnesota would be committing to him for about $38 million for 2027.

Los Angeles Chargers v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams during a game at SoFi Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert

Herbert’s arm talent is still special even if the Chargers are a mess, and he’d give Minnesota the kind of downfield threat that has been missing. The problem is he hasn’t looked like that quarterback this year, and it would take time to get spun up on the playbook and system. It would take a massive offer and the Chargers actually being open to it. Herbert has a big contract that allows the Chargers to reset, but also would tie the Vikings to Herbert through 2029 at an average of $52.5 million per year.

Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mac Jones

Mac has spent time in the Shanahan system in San Francisco, which has some overlap with what O’Connell runs. He would be a cheaper, lower-risk option than most of the other names salary cap-wise, but still would require a day 2 pick to get it done. He’s not a savior, but he could steady things enough to let Jefferson and the rest of the skill guys actually produce. I think the biggest question here is more if the San Francisco 49ers would be willing to trade him to an NFC contender. I would think if they did, the price would be higher.
Las Vegas Raiders v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 01: Geno Smith #7 of the New York Jets passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Geno Smith

Smith is playing solid football for the Jets and looks like a comfortable pocket passer who can protect the ball and distribute. He was a consideration for Minnesota this offseason, but Kyler Murray was a cheaper option that the front office decided to bring in. At this stage of his career, he’s probably a short-term answer, but may only cost a day-three pick to acquire and is on a 1-year deal.
Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott

Prescott was the surprise name that Dan Orlovsky brought up. Dak Prescott has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to waive it, but he’s still a proven quarterback who can throw it. He has shown he can produce with talented receivers around him. It’s the longest shot on the list by a mile, which is why Orlovsky brought him up as the surprise name. He was someone I thought of as well, but the Cowboys may still feel they are in the hunt in the NFC, with the Giants relying on the arm of J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the NFC East struggling. The idea from Orlovsky is that the window is too good to rule anyone out completely. He has a huge contract, but that also locks in a competent QB for your star. Justin Jefferson would likely love a move like that. It would bring stability and likely be a move that allows him to reach statistical seasons that he is used to.

Vikings Can’t Waste The Window

So what the Vikings ultimately decide to do may depend on the arm of Carson Wentz and his performance Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Kyler’s time as a starter may be done with KOC not waiting to see if his hamstring is healed in time to play, and the buzz around the Vikings looking at QB at the trade deadline. If Carson Wentz plays above average and solid against the Bills, the Vikings may decide that they would rather ride the arm of Wentz instead of making a trade in which they will likely have to overpay to acquire. GM Nolan Teasley doesn’t want to give up valuable draft capital, but like Dan Orlovsky’s point, these windows are too valuable not to address the position of QB.

Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala

0 Comments

Orlovsky: Vikings Can’t Waste Their Super Bowl Window at QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Vikings News

More Heavy on Vikings News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x