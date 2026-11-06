Commanders’ NFC East Rival ‘Had Talks About’ Daron Payne Trade

He was playing good football before suffering a season-ending injury, but defensive tackle Daron Payne could’ve netted the Washington Commanders some trade compensation from an unlikely source ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline

Payne was discussed as a trade target by one of the Commanders’ NFC East rivals. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported on ESPN’s Big Day show that the New York Giants want to acquire a defensive tackle before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, and “Daron Payne was someone they liked and had talks about, and then he broke his foot in practice and that deal was off.”

Rapoport made it sound as though a potential trade was in the works involving the Commanders and Giants. Part of that fits when Payne’s spent months as the subject of multiple trade rumors.

What’s less certain is whether the Commanders would’ve actually sanctioned trading a Pro Bowl player to a division rival. It’s a moot point now after Payne landed on injured reserve, forcing the Giants to look elsewhere for D-tackle help.

The irony here is the Commanders need their own infusion of talent along the interior of the defensive line. Particularly after Payne’s fellow defensive tackle joined him on IR.

Daron Payne to Giants Would’ve Been Too Risky

Sending Payne to the Giants was too risky for the Commanders to consider. Even though the deal may have yielded some nice draft capital for a rebuilding team.

The Commanders are 2-4-1, but they aren’t completely out of the NFC East race in a feeble division. That’s important when the Commanders will get another crack at the Giants in Week 10.

A trip to MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night Football is the Commanders’ chance to erase the memory of the 27-27 tie at home against the Giants in Week 5. It was a game made instantly infamous by the Commanders’ calamitous clock management in overtime.

Payne logged his only sack of the season in that game, but he was playing better than expected before injury struck.

Big No. 94 was credited with nine pressures, four hurries and as many quarterback knockdowns by Pro Football Reference. Payne was puncturing the pass-pocket, but he was also proving a force against the run, evidenced by three run stuffs and two tackles for loss, per Player Profiler.

Replacing Payne won’t be easy, so the Commanders must focus on making their own trade to solve a wide-ranging problem in the trenches.

Commanders Need Trade Fix Up Front

Payne’s running mate Javon Kinlaw undergoing season-ending knee surgery has left the Commanders woefully short at the heart of the defensive front. So far, the team’s initial attempts to solve the problem have involved shifting journeymen D-tackles on and off the practice squad.

General manager Adam Peters needs a more convincing solution. He can find one on the trade market, where several veteran interior defensive linemen should appeal to the Commanders.

Two of the best options reside in the NFC West. The division’s home to Arizona Cardinals’ veteran Roy Lopez and Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winner Jarran Reed.

Both are sturdy run-stuffers who can take on double teams and create open blitz lanes in Commanders’ defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ schemes. They’re also potential trade fits for the Giants.

Beating their division rival to a trade for a formidable tackle would be a coup for the Commanders. It would also help fill the void without Kinlaw and Payne.