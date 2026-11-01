Giants Can Trade for Popular Name After Jeffery Simmons Update

John Harbaugh couldn’t find the words to make a trade for All-Pro Jeffery Simmons happen for the New York Giants, but they can still solve their defensive tackle problem by pivoting to a deal for a Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl winner who’s “a name tossed about by some teams” ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

The name belongs to veteran Jarran Reed, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. He pointed out how “Seattle has made big moves at the deadline, acquiring Rashid Shaheed last year and Nelson this week — perhaps the team tries to get a Day 3 pick for Reed.”

Acquiring Reed for a late-round choice in the 2027 NFL draft would be a win-win for a Giants team Jones says is still “looking for defensive tackle help.”

The search continues after Harbaugh was unable to convince the Tennessee Titans to send four-time Pro Bowler Simmons to MetLife Stadium. Harbaugh’s direct approach didn’t work and Simmons ended up with the Chicago Bears.

That deal cost consecutive first-round picks, but the Giants could still get a positive result for cheaper. Trading for Reed would fit how Harbaugh’s rebuilt the roster this offseason and also give the Giants’ defense what it needs up front.

John Harbaugh Can’t Ignore Bargain Jarran Reed Trade

Reed’s 33, but his age won’t bother Harbaugh. Not after the latter added 32-year-old nose tackle D.J. Reader in free agency.

Reader was the low-key replacement for All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II. The Giants traded Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th pick in this year’s draft.

Lawrence was a dominant pass-rusher, but he rarely helped the Giants toughen up against the run. They allowed at least 4.6 yards per carry in each of the last four seasons with Lawrence anchoring the D-line.

Reader has done his bit to try and shore things up, but he needs help. Reed would provide it because the 11-year pro has always been a rugged force on the ground.

The former second-round pick is also a hulking 6-foot-3, 315-pounder who “can be the one-technique defensive tackle and the three-technique defensive tackle,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Hanich.

Reed is still valued by the Seahawks, but the defending champions have an embarrassment of riches at the heart of their D-line. Including former Giants starter Leonard Williams, stud nose tackle Byron Murphy II and promising second-year tackle Rylie Mills.

This is an opportunity for the Giants. They could put Reed next to Reader and 370-pound Harbaugh favorite, former Baltimore Ravens nose tackle C.J. Okoye, to add the extra bulk and skill they need to clog running lanes more often.

This massive trio would disrupt rushing plays, but the Giants would likely still regret not having a Simmons-esque game-wrecker at the position.

Jeffery Simmons Pursuit Shows Giants’ Regret

Having to watch Lawrence play dominant football for the Bengals must sting the Giants. Harbaugh wanted big No. 97 to lead a tougher defensive front, but Lawrence’s desire to be traded scuppered those plans.

Not getting the chance to work with Lawrence explains Harbaugh’s attempts to land Simmons. The latter is a true all-rounder along the interior, able to stuff the run and collapse the pass pocket.

Harbaugh and coordinator Dennard Wilson’s Giants defense still lacks this kind of force. They’re unlikely to find it from the remainder of the trade market, but Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen can solve the unit’s biggest problem by striking a cost-effective deal for a legitimate run-stuffer.

Reed is arguably the best option, but the Giants are spoiled for choice. Including a “dominant” hidden gem and a “stout” partner of another All-Pro tackle who’s off the trade block, but not in a Giants uniform.