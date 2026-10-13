TNA Instantly Fires Former AEW Star For Disrespecting WWE

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster debuted for TNA at Bound for Glory 2026 and is already fired one day later. Caster entered free agency after his AEW contract expired and the two parties could not agree to a new contract. TNA seemingly took advantage of this by announcing Caster as a newcomer to create some excitement and spark interest in their biggest PPV of the year.

However, Caster referencing Saudi Arabia in a freestyle rap promo led to TNA cutting all ties instantly and sending the following press release:

“During Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people. Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize. We have removed the segment from replays and our social channels and are taking steps to ensure something like this never happens again. Max Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.”

TNA cited that the reference to Saudi Arabia attacks was not approved nor is it something they want an association with. Wrestling Observer questioned whether the WWE partnerships with Saudi Arabia and TNA influenced this decision. Caster is known for controversial rap promos, and TNA decided to cut bait after his first one.

Did WWE Influence TNA Firing Max Caster?

WWE likely had nothing to do with this directly since they only have a distant partnership with TNA. All that WWE really cares about is having an ally and sometimes using TNA to counter program AEW to hurt their efforts as competition.

However, the partnership is more important to TNA as a smaller promotion who gets talent and sometimes financial help from WWE. TNA President Carlos Silva likely did factor in WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia when growing upset about Caster’s line.

Silva and TNA do not want to alienate WWE or criticize their business relationship with Saudi Arabia. Caster’s promo and all mentions of him were removed from TNA’s social media page earlier today. TNA later made the public statement and confirmed Caster would not return again.

Max Caster Likely Ruined WWE Chances Too

Caster and his former AEW tag team partner Anthony Bowens have been rumored to have WWE interest once it became apparent that they were hitting free agency. The Acclaimed team could have been an easy act to bring to WWE.

Bowens has been the name more linked to WWE, and it makes more sense now with Caster’s controversial persona. Any chances of WWE signing Caster are likely done since they make so much money from Saudi Arabia and try to refrain from answering the safety concerns.

Caster will now have to move around the independent circuit and hope that AEW eventually wants him back. Bowens getting signed by WWE would create even worse news for him since the potential of a tag reunion is his biggest bargaining chip for AEW. Caster tried to rock the boat with a controversial promo and instead just hurt his own career.