Ex-WWE Referee Raves About Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Potential

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared high praise for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP). Korderas believes MLP has a strong foundation can has the potential for continued growth.

MLP is a Canadian-based pro wrestling company founded by Scott D’Amore. The company has quickly established itself, particularly through its media rights deal with TSN.

TSN is one of Canada’s biggest and most historic networks, giving the company a platform to succeed. MLP’s show Mayhem aired on TSN, and MyAEW, thanks to the company’s working relationship with Tony Khan’s AEW.

Korderas praised MLP’s production value and in-ring talent. He feels that the company can establish itself as the premier destination for pro wrestling in Canada.

Ex-WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Raves About MLP’s Potential

Jimmy Korderas raved about MLP’s potential as a pro wrestling company. The roster consists of a mix of independent wrestlers, local Canadian talent, and AEW stars.

At MLP Northern Rising earlier this month, AEW stars Adam Copeland and Andrade El Idolo were among the wrestlers featured. The event took place at Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens, an iconic venue.

Mattamy Athletic Centre could become a regular venue for MLP’s biggest events, further helping to establish the company.

While the partnership with AEW is positive, Korderas believes the best is still yet to come for MLP.

“[MLP], who are a growing company, I think they have something there. They have a product that I think can grow into something much bigger, at least in Canada, if not further on, because they are on the MyAEW platform now too. So [fans] can see it everywhere. And it is a good product,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

He added: “It is different. I think it’s a different presentation from what everybody else is doing because they have a nice mix of talent.”

Korderas Weighs In on MLP’s Production

Korderas also shared his thoughts on MLP’s production, saying that it is very impressive for such a new company. The former WWE referee noted that Scott D’Amore’s company has established its own identity.

“They have a nice mix of how they present their wrestling on television. It’s not as produced as WWE, nobody is. I mean, they’re different from everybody else. AEW is more wrestling focused, like in-ring focused than anything else,” Korderas told The Game Plan. “That’s where MLP is different, where they do a little bit of everything. Because back when Vince McMahon used to say – and I know people hated this – was, ‘We’re a variety show. We have a little bit of everything for everyone'”

“If you concentrate on one single niche audience, then you’re missing out on a whole bunch of people watching your product and enjoying it,” he said. “You can do comedy? There’s a place for comedy. There’s a place for hardcore, a place for straight up wrestling.”

He continued:

“I think that’s what MLP’s bread and butter is right now, is they’re a nice mix. And using social media and having a collaboration with AEW definitely helps.”