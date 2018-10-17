How to Watch Knicks Games Online Without Cable 2019

The New York Knicks will likely still be in rebuilding mode in 2019-20, but with No. 3 pick RJ Barrett and free-agent acquisition Julius Randle added to an exciting young core of Mitchell Robinson, Dennis Smith Jr and Kevin Knox, they should at least be entertaining to watch.

Knicks games this year will be on either MSG Network (locally televised for in-market viewers), NBA TV (nationally televised), ESPN (nationally televised), TNT (national) or ABC (nationally televised).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Knicks games live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Knicks Channels Included: MSG Network (select markets), NBA TV, TNT

Price: $54.99 per month–the cheapest streaming service that includes MSG Network

MSG, NBA TV and TNT are part of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ESPN and ABC aren’t included, but most of the ESPN games will also be on MSG, and the ABC games can be watched for free without cable on ESPN’s digital platforms, so FuboTV remains a fantastic option for in-market viewers.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Knicks games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The ABC games are also on ESPN3 and can thus be watched for free on your computer via the ESPN website, or on your streaming device via the ESPN app.

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. It costs $28.99 per month or $199.00 for the entire season, but you can get a free trial between October 22 and October 29.

You can sign up Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com. They offer the one-team pass ($17.99 per month or $119.99 for the season), the all-team pass ($28.99 per month or $199.99 for the season) or the all-team, commercial-free pass ($39.99 per month or $249.99 for the season).

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

New York Knicks 2019 Season Preview

The Knicks posted the NBA’s worst record last season, at 17-65, then drew the third overall pick in the draft lottery, using it to select Duke standout RJ Barrett.

In his lone season with the Blue Devils, the 6’7″ wing averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

In the lead-up to his rookie season, Barrett’s facility as a distributor convinced head coach David Fizdale to play him at point guard for stretches.

“I’ve thrown him at that position a couple times already,” Fizdale said on October 15, according to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov. “He played some of that in college. I think it adds another layer to how dynamic he can be. Especially having someone that big, that can switch things and do some different things defensively. So yeah, I’m going to sprinkle that in here and there.”

New York signed seven free agents over the offseason. Five of them — big men Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson, and guards Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton, and Reggie Bullock — signed two-year deals that the team can back out of after one season.

Forward Marcus Morris joined on a one-year, $15 million deal. Big man Julius Randle signed New York’s richest contract of the summer, a three-year, $63 million pact.

Randle enjoyed a breakout season for the New Orleans Pelicans a year ago, averaging 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest. He improved as a shooter, hitting 34.4% of his 2.7 attempts from deep; he entered the 2018-19 season with a 25.7% career mark from 3-point range on just 0.6 attempts per game.

“I definitely feel like I proved to myself that I got better,” the 24-year-old said, according to the Daily News. “That’s really what’s encouraging through the whole process, you work extremely hard and prove to yourself that you can get better. You want to make the changes throughout the summer and the season to get better and then you make the changes. That’s more motivation than anything to keep going, like how far can I take this thing?”

Entering his sixth season, Randle has never been on an NBA team with a winning record.

“You talk about opportunity, this is my opportunity to be a real leader,” Randle said, per the Daily News.

“So I just want to make sure everybody’s connected and we get better every day. I like our team compared to a lot of other teams. We do what we need to do every day to get better, that mental focus, lock in, stay connected, I like our team.”