Canelo vs Rocky Replay: How to Watch Full Fight Online

Canelo vs Rocky Preview

Note: I wrote this before the Canelo-Rocky fight so as not to provide any spoilers for those who don’t want to know the result

Canelo is a big favorite and he’s fighting just three months after arguably the biggest win of his career, a majority decision victory over the previously undefeated and often-argued pound-for-pound king Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin.

Sometimes that kind of situation can lead to a potential letdown for the favorite, especially when you add in the fact that Canelo is moving up to 168 pounds for the first time, but he’s making sure not to overlook his opponent.

“It’s not a secret that I’m a better fighter and that I’m more experienced, but I’m taking a risk by entering into a comfort zone of a champion and his weight,” said the 28-year-old. “That’s a risk. It makes it interesting. No fight is easy, so I’m preparing for a hard fight. I know that Rocky is used to receiving punches from another weight class, and I know that he’s taller. It’s not an easy fight, and I’m preparing for the best Rocky Fielding and to make sure that there are no surprises.”

The lone loss of Fielding’s career was a first-round TKO at the hands of Callum Smith in November of 2015, but he has won six straight fights since that defeat. In his most recent bout, he scored a fifth-round TKO of favorite Tyron Zeuge to capture the WBA “regular” super middleweight title.

Rocky may be an underdog, but as was always the case with his fictional counterpart, he’s a dangerous one.

If Canelo is able to navigate Fielding as expected, it would give him a world title in a third different weight class.

“It’s very important to be in that list of about 10 Mexicans to become three-division world champions, so very important to enter history,” said Canelo, who has won belts at super welterweight and middleweight. “That’s why I’m here taking on this important fight, and it’s important that we win this title.”