How to Watch Patriots vs Chiefs Game Online for Free

Patriots vs Chiefs Preview

If Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are to advance to their ninth Super Bowl together, and third in as many years, they’ll have to get past one of the best offenses the league has seen in a while.

The Chiefs led the NFL in points, yards, passing touchdowns, net yards per passing attempt, and scoring percentage in the regular season.

“[P]retty much everything the Chiefs do is tough,” Belichick told reporters on Friday, according to the team’s official website. “Andy [Reid] does a really good job of attacking weaknesses in every defense, creating matchups. He has a lot of good skill players. He moves them into a lot of different positions. They’re very well-coached. They can execute multiple things at a high level on a very consistent basis. I mean, that’s why they’re the top-scoring team in the league, that’s why they move the ball and score more points than anybody else, because they do it well a lot.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in his first year as a starter, connected on 66 percent of his throws for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdown passes.

“He’s had really a spectacular season,” Brady said, per his team’s website. “I remember seeing the [Los Angeles Chargers] game earlier in the year — I think that was their opener — and they played so well. And then they went to the Steelers and everyone thought, ‘Man, the Steelers are going to have this great season,’ and it was 28-whatever right out of the box in Pittsburgh and started watching, like, ‘Holy cow, how are they doing these things?’ And then you watch some of the plays that they were making and just explosive play after explosive play, and Patrick, obviously, making these great throws to Tyreek [Hill] and Sammy [Watkins] and [Travis] Kelce.”

On Sunday, Mahomes will go up against a Patriots defense that made 18 interceptions in the regular season, the third-most in the NFL. They picked the young quarterback off twice in New England’s 43-40 home victory over the Chiefs in Week 6.

Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that he expects Belichick to try to take his top offensive weapons away from him.

“You always have to prepare for each and every scenario, but I feel like with this offense — and you’ve seen it all year — somebody new can step up every single week,” Mahomes said, according to Chiefs.com. “We have a lot of options and we have a lot of guys who can go out there and make plays. Whoever is open, I’ll throw the ball to them no matter who it is and, hopefully, that’s the formula to have success and to get a win.”