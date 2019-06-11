How to Watch Pose Season 2 Online

Pose season 2 returns to FX on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET. The show—which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals—has been nominated for a 2019 Golden Globe for Best Television Series Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for Billy Porter. It also recently earned a Peabody Award nomination, according to Oprah Magazine.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include FX.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Season 2 Will Take Place in 1990 & Looks at the New York City Ball Scene Through The Eyes of Those Who Shaped It

The Ryan Murphy-produced show, which focuses on the New York City ball scene through the eyes and experiences of the Black and Latin community who shaped it, will take place in the year 1990 this time around. The first episode is set the day Madonna released her hit song “Vogue.”

Since its 2018 premiere, Pose has been celebrated for how accurately the series represents and portrays what many within the LGBTQ community experienced throughout the 80s and 90s. Season 2 will focus on the rise of the underground ballroom culture and how it became a mainstream pop culture phenomenon, the luxurious social scene that came to define New York in the 90s, and the AIDS crisis as it worsens in the city.

According to Oprah Magazine, the show also features the largest cast of LGBTQ characters for a scripted series ever, as well as several transgender actors. This season’s cast includes: Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel. Patti Lupone will also be joining the cast, with Sandra Bernhard becoming a series regular this season.

Tune in tonight at 10/9c to catch the season 2 premiere of Pose on FX.

