‘BH90210’ Finale 2019: How to Watch Beverly Hills Reboot Online

Beverly Hills 90210‘s reboot, BH90210, has been a success for Fox, with ratings that started at a 1.52 rating and just under 4 million total viewers for the premiere, according to Variety. Its ratings have slid a bit, but the show has been granted a season 2. Tonight is the finale episode of BH90210 season 1, but for those who do not have cable, you may be wondering how you can watch the show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above streaming options, fans can purchase episodes of the show on Amazon, as well as the entire season, as they become available. Season 1 of BH90210 is available for $14.99 in HD and SD for $9.99.

The finale episode of season 1 is titled “The Long Wait” and the plot description of what to expect states, “As the cast members celebrate the wrap of the pilot, they nervously await news from the network; Ian realizes his relationship with Anna might be a little too casual; Jennie thinks Wyatt might be in too deep; Tori gets frustrated with Nate.”

On the reboot series, the cast members played “heightened versions” of themselves, mixed with fictional lives. Tori Spelling played up her financial woes and being married to a fellow actor. Brian Austin Green’s being married to a famous woman was used in his storyline. Jennie Garth’s multiple marriages and divorces were included in the show as well.

Shannen Doherty said she made the decision to join the reboot after the death of co-star Luke Perry. It was tough for her because, even though she is in remission from breast cancer, she said her body never fully recovered. Doherty confessed to Fox News, “I’m exhausted. And I’m really terrible with self-care. When I’m at work, I have a tunnel vision mentality. I’m trying to figure out how to accept who I am now. I’m never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I’m on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I’m never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I’m critical of myself. But there are some things you can’t fight.”

Hopefully, for Doherty and “Brenda Walsh” fans, she would be on board for a second season.