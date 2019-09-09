How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Finale Episodes Online

Bachelor in Paradise 2019 enters its finale episodes week. Couples will break up, some will get engaged, and others will leave the show still together but with no long-term commitment. And, it all goes down on September 9 – 10, 2019, on the ABC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. But, for those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be wondering how to watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

The cast members left on the show at this point and those joining the show this week include:

Angela Amezcua

Blake Horstmann

Bri Barnes

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Chase McNary

Chris Bukowski

Clay Harbor

Connor Saeli

Dean Unglert

Demi Burnett

Dylan Barbour

Haley Ferguson

John Paul Jones

Katie Morton

Kristian Haggerty

Kristina Schulman

Luke Stone

Matt Donald

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Revian Chang

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Whitney Fransway

When it comes to the final two episodes, here are the episode descriptions:

BIP Season 6 Episode 11: John Paul Jones makes special arrangements for prom; Matt feels torn between Sydney and Bri; Demi works to get past her insecurities.

BIP Season 6 Episode 12: Connor decides to leave when Whitney seems not to be coming; Bri and Sydney vie for Matt’s heart; Luke must decide between four women.

According to Reality Steve, the finale episode will also include a reunion and an announcement of the next star of The Bachelor 2020. Reality Steve stated, “They finally make the official announcement that Peter is the Bachelor and they bring him on stage. He says what pretty much every guy getting introduced in that role says with the ‘he’s ready to find love’, the process works, he’s so excited, and he even got emotional on stage talking about it. Been a while since they haven’t announced the new Bachelor live, hasn’t it?”

Also on the reunion episode, fans will get to see which couples have broken up or are still together since BIP ended filming.

When it comes to whether the show has been renewed or canceled, there has been no confirmation of a Bachelor in Paradise season 7 yet. But, the show airs just once a year, each summer, so it won’t return before summer 2020. The cycle usually goes like this: The Bachelor premiere in January, The Bachelorette premiere in May and Bachelor in Paradise premiere in August. But, there’s always a chance for a BIP premiere in July.