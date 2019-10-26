Heat vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two Eastern Conference foes square off on Saturday as the Miami Heat travel to Milwaukee to take on defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Heat vs Bucks Preview

The Miami Heat were able to comeback and win their opener with a 27-point fourth-quarter outburst. Justise Winslow scored 27 points and rookie Kendrick Nunn added 24.

“Justise is a great competitor. And [when] it’s time to make winning basketball plays, he’s always been able to do that,” Erik Spoelstra said after the game. “And [Wednesday], he was a little bit more assertive looking at the basket…attacking, getting into the paint and making the right reads when he got in there. And then defensively…in the second half, he was really good, very instrumental on the weak side.”

Jimmy Butler, the team’s big free agent acquisition, did not play and is expected to miss the next two games following the birth of his child.

“Jimmy Butler is now a proud father to a baby daughter,” Spoelstra announced Friday. “We’re thrilled for him, and we’re really excited.”

The team will also be without veteran sharpshooter Dion Waiters, who was suspended for the opener but will still be staying behind on the road trip. The word is that he is upset with a reduced role on the team.

“There were a number of unacceptable incidents this week, culminating with his unprofessional conduct on the bench last night,” team president Pat Riley said in a statement. “As a consequence, I feel we had to suspend him.”

The Bucks were able to best the super-duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden in their opener, utilizing a big fourth quarter of their own to seal the 117-111 win.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while collecting 11 assists and 13 rebounds in just 28 minutes. He fouled out with five minutes left in the game, but his supporting cast did the rest.

“It feels amazing, I’m not going to lie,” Antetokounmpo said of the win, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “Being down 17 and able to come back and nobody was complaining, everybody was focused on the game. At no moment of the game we felt like we gave up. We played even harder, defended harder, executed harder and it’s game No. 1. This can only make you better.”

The Bucks, who have huge expectations to compete in the Eastern Conference, weren’t ready just to lie down with their MVP exited.

“These guys in this locker room, we’re fighters, we’re competitors,” Wesley Matthews said. “If Giannis fouls out we can’t just come into the locker room.”

Miami has won six of the last 10 against the Bucks, although Milwaukee has swept the last three. The Bucks are a whopping 10-point favorite for the game, with an expected total of 226.5.