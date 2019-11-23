How to Stream Avalon High: Your Family Viewing Guide

Avalon High (2010), directed by Stuart Gillard, is a fantasy about a group of high schoolers who are the reincarnation of characters in the legendary Camelot starring Britt Robertson as Allie Pennington. As each character discovers his or her part, the threat to King Arthur’s life becomes more real. Will the school year-end with another Dark Age? Watch Avalon High online to see how the story unfolds.
Here’s how to stream Avalon High right now:
How to Stream ‘AVALON HIGH’ – Exclusively on Disney+
Avalon High is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.
You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Avalon High and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.
- 1. Sign up for Disney+ here
- 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device
- 3. Log in using your information
- 4. Search for “Avalon High”
- 5. Tap on “Avalon High”
- 6. Tap the PLAY button
Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.
‘AVALON HIGH’: Overview
Release Date: November 12, 2010
Creators: Julie Sherman Wolfe
Director: Stuart Gillard
Starring: Britt Robertson, Gregg Sulkin, Joey Pollari, Devon Graye
Rating: TV-G
Synopsis: A high schooler discovers that her friends are the reincarnation of Camelot and has to save the world from another Dark Age.
How Long Is ‘AVALON HIGH’?
Avalon High is 90 minutes long.
‘AVALON HIGH’ Plot
Allie Pennington (Britt Robertson), the daughter of two medieval literature scholars transfers to a school where she believes that her classmates are the reincarnation of the story, Camelot.
As she makes friends, she discovers which characters they are. Her friend Will (Gregg Sulkin) is most likely King Arthur, his brother Miles (Joey Pollari) is most likely Merlin, their stepbrother, Marco (devon Graye) is suspected to be Mordred, who is destined to kill Arthur. Will’s girlfriend, Jennifer (Molly C. Quinn) is Lady Guinivere and is also having an affair with Will’s best friend, Lance (Christopher Tavarez) who is Sir Lancelot.
As the characters go through normal high school life, they begin to learn their identities and fates, and Allie must make sure that Mordred does not kill Arthur, sending the world into another Dark Age.
‘AVALON HIGH’ Cast
The cast of Avalon High came together from around the world.
BRITT ROBERTSON as ALLIE PENNINGTON/KING ARTHUR
Robertson plays the leading role as the daughter of two Medieval literature scholars. She was the oldest of seven children and was homeschooled.
GREGG SULKIN as WILLIAM WAGNER
Sulkin plays Allie’s best friend and the one suspected to be King Arthur. A British actor, he has over 4 million followers on Instagram.
JOEY POLLARI as MILES/MERLIN
Pollari plays Allie’s psychic friend who has visions that help Allie understand the roles of each of her classmates in the Camelot story. Pollari was discovered at a scouting event in downtown Minneapolis as a child.
DEVON GRAYE as MARCO CAMPBELL
Graye is an American actor and writer. In Avalon High he plays Marco, who is suspected to be the reincarnation of Mordred, the one who will kill Athur. He has written and acted in American Horror Story, Dexter and 13 Sins.
‘AVALON HIGH’ Songs and Soundtrack
The soundtrack for Avalon HIgh consisted of three singles. Chain by the indie-rock band, The Fire Theft, Battlefield by American Idol-winner, Jordin Sparks, and Destiny by Swedish pop group, Play.
‘AVALON HIGH’ by the Numbers
The film’s premiere had 3.8 million viewers.
‘AVALON HIGH’ Reviews – What the Critics Said
The movie had a lot of good and excellent reviews from people who read the book and loved it.
Where ‘Avalon High’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon
As far as Disney fantasy goes, this was an under-the-radar hit that many loved after reading the book of the same name by Meg Cabot.
‘AVALON HIGH’ Trailer
‘AVALON HIGH’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts
Avalon High is another classic Disney original movie that’s available to stream through Disney+ right now. And if you decide to do so, here are some fun Avalon High facts to go along with it:
1. Medieval Heavy
The football teams that the Avalon High Knights play are the Crusaders and the Dragons.
2. Loose Adaptation
The movie was loosely based on the book, Avalon High, written by Meg Cabot, which reached 3 on the Best Seller List.
3. Plot Twist
The movie claimed that Mordred was Arthur’s brother while historically, he was Arthur’s son.
4. Course Change
The movie and the book differed in the names of the characters and which characters were the reincarnation of those from the Round Table.
5. Main Character
In the book, the main character is revealed to be the Lady of the Lake, while in the movie, the main character is revealed to be someone else.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.