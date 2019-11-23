How to Stream Avalon High: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Avalon High Now

Avalon High (2010), directed by Stuart Gillard, is a fantasy about a group of high schoolers who are the reincarnation of characters in the legendary Camelot starring Britt Robertson as Allie Pennington. As each character discovers his or her part, the threat to King Arthur’s life becomes more real. Will the school year-end with another Dark Age? Watch Avalon High online to see how the story unfolds.

Here’s how to stream Avalon High right now:

How to Stream 'AVALON HIGH'

Avalon High is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘AVALON HIGH’: Overview

Release Date: November 12, 2010

Creators: Julie Sherman Wolfe

Director: Stuart Gillard

Starring: Britt Robertson, Gregg Sulkin, Joey Pollari, Devon Graye

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A high schooler discovers that her friends are the reincarnation of Camelot and has to save the world from another Dark Age.

How Long Is ‘AVALON HIGH’?

Avalon High is 90 minutes long.

‘AVALON HIGH’ Plot

Allie Pennington (Britt Robertson), the daughter of two medieval literature scholars transfers to a school where she believes that her classmates are the reincarnation of the story, Camelot.

As she makes friends, she discovers which characters they are. Her friend Will (Gregg Sulkin) is most likely King Arthur, his brother Miles (Joey Pollari) is most likely Merlin, their stepbrother, Marco (devon Graye) is suspected to be Mordred, who is destined to kill Arthur. Will’s girlfriend, Jennifer (Molly C. Quinn) is Lady Guinivere and is also having an affair with Will’s best friend, Lance (Christopher Tavarez) who is Sir Lancelot.

As the characters go through normal high school life, they begin to learn their identities and fates, and Allie must make sure that Mordred does not kill Arthur, sending the world into another Dark Age.

‘AVALON HIGH’ Cast

The cast of Avalon High came together from around the world.

BRITT ROBERTSON as ALLIE PENNINGTON/KING ARTHUR

Robertson plays the leading role as the daughter of two Medieval literature scholars. She was the oldest of seven children and was homeschooled.

GREGG SULKIN as WILLIAM WAGNER

Sulkin plays Allie’s best friend and the one suspected to be King Arthur. A British actor, he has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

JOEY POLLARI as MILES/MERLIN

Pollari plays Allie’s psychic friend who has visions that help Allie understand the roles of each of her classmates in the Camelot story. Pollari was discovered at a scouting event in downtown Minneapolis as a child.

DEVON GRAYE as MARCO CAMPBELL

Graye is an American actor and writer. In Avalon High he plays Marco, who is suspected to be the reincarnation of Mordred, the one who will kill Athur. He has written and acted in American Horror Story, Dexter and 13 Sins.

‘AVALON HIGH’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Avalon HIgh consisted of three singles. Chain by the indie-rock band, The Fire Theft, Battlefield by American Idol-winner, Jordin Sparks, and Destiny by Swedish pop group, Play.

‘AVALON HIGH’ by the Numbers

The film’s premiere had 3.8 million viewers.

‘AVALON HIGH’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The movie had a lot of good and excellent reviews from people who read the book and loved it.

Where ‘Avalon High’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

As far as Disney fantasy goes, this was an under-the-radar hit that many loved after reading the book of the same name by Meg Cabot.

‘AVALON HIGH’ Trailer

Avalon High – TrailerAllie Pennington (Britt Robertson) is ecstatic when her parents tell her she will be staying at Avalon High until she graduates. She can finally join the track team, make new friends and be a normal high school student. But shortly after arriving, Allie discovers that something strange may be afoot. While researching a term paper on King Arthur's legacy, she begins to notice some interesting parallels between the past and the present – from handsome quarterback Will (Gregg Sulkin), his cheerleader girlfriend, Jen (Molly Quinn), and their best friend, Lance (Chris Tavarez), to Will's brooding step-brother, Marco (Devon Graye), a quirky kid named Miles (Joey Pollari) and football players who act like knights of the roundtable. The deeper Allie searches, the more convinced she is that her school is a contemporary Camelot, and it's up to her to solve the mystery of Avalon High before notorious traitor Mordred wins again. 2012-07-10T21:15:03.000Z

‘AVALON HIGH’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Avalon High is another classic Disney original movie that’s available to stream through Disney+ right now. And if you decide to do so, here are some fun Avalon High facts to go along with it:

1. Medieval Heavy

The football teams that the Avalon High Knights play are the Crusaders and the Dragons.

2. Loose Adaptation

The movie was loosely based on the book, Avalon High, written by Meg Cabot, which reached 3 on the Best Seller List.

3. Plot Twist

The movie claimed that Mordred was Arthur’s brother while historically, he was Arthur’s son.

4. Course Change

The movie and the book differed in the names of the characters and which characters were the reincarnation of those from the Round Table.

5. Main Character

In the book, the main character is revealed to be the Lady of the Lake, while in the movie, the main character is revealed to be someone else.

