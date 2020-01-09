Modern Family Live Stream: How to Watch Season 11 Online

Modern Family returns tonight, January 8, 2020 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on ABC after taking a short, mid-season break over the holidays. ABC’s mockumentary-style sitcom is currently in its eleventh and final season, and will come to an end on April 8, 2020.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Season 11 is the Final Season of the Series & Will End in April

Modern Family Season 11 Trailer (HD) Final SeasonModern Family stars the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, a wonderfully large and blended family. Together these three families give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted, embrace of the modern family. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Modern Family season 11 promos in HD! Modern Family official website: https://abc.go.com/shows/modern-family/ Watch more Modern Family Season 11 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzke8FUOXOeQUJZLF9tK7K4yx Like Modern Family on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernFamily Follow Modern Family on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernFam Follow Modern Family on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abcmodernfam #ModernFamily » Watch Modern Family Wednesdays at 9:00pm on ABC » Starring: Sofa Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=X0lRjbrH-L8 2019-09-02T14:15:01.000Z

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The Prescott,” reads, “Alex’s company puts her up at a new luxury apartment building with a number of high-profile residents that the family is eager to take advantage of; Phil is on a mission to review the restaurant’s famous sliders for his food blog.”

The show will air its finale after 11 seasons on April 8, 2020, and there are no spin-offs currently in the works, according to ABC. A five-time Emmy winner for outstanding comedy series, Modern Family premiered in 2009 and stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez.

Modern Family was nominated for 22 Emmys altogether throughout its decade-long run, and won a Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical, as well as four Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. The show also won a Peabody Award and two GLAAD Media Awards.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on ABC to catch the final episodes of Modern Family. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!

