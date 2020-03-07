How to Watch UNC vs Duke Online Without Cable

Duke and North Carolina continue their storied-rivalry on Saturday night, as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels clash in the ACC regular-season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

UNC vs Duke Preview

The overtime classic between Duke and North Carolina back in February will certainly be tough to top on Saturday night when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels meet at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. for the ACC regular-season finale.

Duke (24-6, 14-5 in the ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night when they beat North Carolina State, 88-69, at home. The Blue Devils had previously lost three out of four contests.

“I think that stretch we did have (losing three out of four games), we weren’t attacking as much,” Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones said. “We didn’t have a lot of energy, and we seemed pretty flat.”

Meanwhile, their arch-rival Tar Heels have seemed to right the ship after a free-falling seven-game losing streak. North Carolina (13-17, 6-13 in the ACC) have won three straight games including a 93-83 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday, that saw the Tar Heels shoot a scorching 50.8 percent from the field.

UNC more than held their own with the Blue Devils in the first matchup on Feb. 8 but wilted down the stretch. The Tar Heels squandered a late 13-point lead, thanks in part to a dismal night from the free-throw line, where they went 21-of-38.

Duke hit two buzzer-beaters – one in regulation and one in overtime – to pull off the miracle win, 98-96 in OT.

Trailing 84-82 with 4.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones intentionally missed a free throw by firing it off the rim, got the rebound and managed to get off a jumper that beat the buzzer and sent the game into overtime.

TRE JONES. UNBELIEVABLE. OVERTIME IN CHAPEL HILL ON ESPN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MEs38kKL5m — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2020

Jones stepped to the free-throw line again with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and Duke trailing 96-95. After hitting the first free-throw to tie the game, Jones missed the second but the ball was tapped out and rebounded by Duke. Jones got the ball once more and attempted a shot that came up short but ended up in the hands of his teammate Wendell Moore Jr. underneath the basket for a put-back buzzer-beater.

WOW! WHAT AN ENDING! NO. 7 DUKE WINS IN STUNNING FASHION AGAINST UNC! pic.twitter.com/OZ50X9eQcF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2020

Jones led the way for the Blue Devils in the first matchup with 28 points and six assists.

UNC is assured of finishing in the bottom four in the ACC standings and will take the court on the first day of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Duke can finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 in the conference, depending on this weekend’s results. The Blue Devils will get a double-bye and play in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.