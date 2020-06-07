How to Watch ‘I May Destroy You’ Online Without HBO

HBO has never shied away from tough subjects and I May Destroy You is no exception. This new half-hour series takes a hard look at sexual trauma and how that continues to reverberate through someone’s life. It premieres Sunday, June 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch I May Destroy You on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch I May Destroy You either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch I May Destroy You live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘I May Destroy You’ Preview

I May Destroy You | Official Trailer | HBOA fearless, frank and provocative half-hour series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies. Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life. #MichaelaCoel #IMayDestroyYou #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Official Site of I May Destroy You on HBO: https://itsh.bo/IMDY-series Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo I May Destroy You | Official Trailer | HBO 2020-05-26T14:00:01Z

This new half-hour series is written by, co-directed, executive produced and starring Michael Cole, a woman that sets out to explore “the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation” and it “presents the duality of recovering from trauma while celebrating the beauty of friendship, love and the twists and turns of the millennial lifestyle.”

Because the show tackles such serious and often traumatic subject matter, in conjunction with the premiere, HBO has developed a digital campaign called “Gathering the Pieces,” designed to “elevate the conversation, raise awareness of the topics depicted in the series and provide expert POVs and resources to Black and Queer communities. The campaign will focus on dating, friendships, relationships, sexual wellness and freedom, trauma and therapy, self-love and self-care.”

HBO has set up a resource hub for trauma services at http://imdyresources.com/. The hub will also host weekly after-show discussions to help viewers unpack and explore the tones of that week’s episode.

I May Destroy You | Official Teaser | HBOA fearless, frank and provocative half-hour series exploring the question of sexual consent and where, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, the distinction between liberation and exploitation lies. Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centers on Arabella (Michaela Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, she must question and rebuild every element of her life. #michaelacoel #imaydestroyyou #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo I May Destroy You | Official Teaser | HBO 2020-04-24T16:00:06Z

“HBO is a place for all stories. The themes of Michaela Coel’s extraordinary I May Destroy You touch upon experiences that are all too real, and disproportionately affect many people, especially in the LGBTQ+ and Black communities, who sometimes suffer in silence,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing HBO. “We created this compelling series of live community conversations in order to organically and respectfully engage audiences in discussions around the topics of consent, dating and relationships in this modern landscape, where the fine line between liberation and exploitation can be unclear.”

“As we collaborated with HBO on the ‘Gathering the Pieces’ campaign, our goal was to remain authentic to the experiences depicted on the show and select peers and experts who could help the public explore the sensitive themes and tonality of the series, with the aim of empowering marginalized groups and survivors,” commented Shannon Jones, co-founder, Verb. “Social media is where people gather to share and explore new topics, so a social-first campaign was the right avenue to raise awareness and reach audiences with these important conversations and healing resources.”

There be two special live events on premiere day, June 7. First up on Instagram, Refinery29’s Unbothered Presents Real Talk: A Conversation with Michaela Coel and the Cast of I May Destroy You (@r29unbothered). Later that evening the I May Destroy You Series Premiere Community Watch party hosted by Crissle (@crissles) and Joel Leon (@joelakaMaG) will gather audiences following #IMAYDESTROYYOU and #GATHERINGTHEPIECES on Twitter to guide viewers through episode 1.

The post-show live Instagram sessions include:

June 16

9:00 p.m. ET: Reclaiming Your Body with Deun Ivory (@deunivory)

June 23

9:00 p.m. ET: Showing Up for Yourself: A Workshop with Alex Elle (@alex_elle)

June 30

9:00 p.m. ET: Triggers, Trauma, and Breaking Through with Dr. Joy Harden Bradford @hellodrjoy)

July 7

9:00 p.m. ET: NewFest, New York’s leading LGBTQ film and media organization, will host a virtual post-premiere talkback focused on identity, oppression and trauma through a queer lens.

Lastly, HBO has partnered with The Creative Collective NYC and Therapy for Black Girls, an online platform dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women, to curate a seeding kit that highlights key themes from the series. The kit encourages recipients to “gather the pieces” and prioritize their relationship with self and others. Touching on six key themes (Write it down, Talk it out, Reach Out, Have patience with yourself and Treat your body with care), the kit includes a variety of items that approach self-care in a myriad of ways.

I May Destroy You airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Snowpiercer TV Show Online Without Cable