How to Watch ’30 Rock’ Special Online Without Cable

The 30 Rock reunion special will air Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. The official description of the reunion reads, “In a one-time special event featuring all the beloved characters from the original series, Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy reunite the TGS team to help Kenneth Parcell with an advertiser presentation.”

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 30 Rock reunion special live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the 30 Rock reunion special on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 30 Rock reunion special live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include the 30 Rock reunion special after it airs) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 30 Rock reunion special live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Many NBC Affiliate Stations Will Not Air the Special on Thursday

The hour-long special is billed as a “one time” event and will feature most of the original main cast, including Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney) and Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy). Like the Parks and Recreation special, the 30 Rock reunion was filmed remotely and will follow the characters as they adjust to life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the reunion is featured on NBC, many of the network’s biggest affiliate stations will not be airing the special, according to Vulture. Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna, and Sinclair Broadcast Group have all decided against broadcasting the event, which means nearly half the country will be unable to view the special on Thursday.

Because the reunion special will also serve as an NBC Upfront event to promote the launch of Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, many of NBC’s affiliates were against airing the episode. According to Vulture, the affiliate groups felt the reunion is “too much of a promotion for the company’s new Peacock streaming platform,” so they opted out of airing the reunion.

The 30 Rock reunion special premieres Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

