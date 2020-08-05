How to Watch ‘Marrying Millions’ Season 2 Online

After a successful first season last year, docuseries Marrying Millions is back for its second season on Wednesday, August 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Marrying Millions
‘Marrying Millions’ Season 2 Preview
Marrying Millions “explores the love lives of couples … where one partner is incredibly wealthy, and the other is definitively not, leading the couple to face intense scrutiny and questioning whether it’s true love… or true love of the money and the lavish lifestyles that follow?”
In season one, there were six couples featured on the show. In season two, only two couples from the first season are returning:
Gentille Chhun & Brian Bru: Chhun is a real estate mogul from Las Vegas and Bru is an actor and construction worker.
Bill Hutchinson & Brianna Ramirez: Hutchinson is the president of Dunhill Partners Inc. and Brianna is his wife.
The five new couples for season two include:
Rodney & Desiry, Washington D.C./Los Angeles: Multi-millionaire Rodney and his girlfriend Desiry are head over heels for each other, despite living separately on opposite coasts. Rodney made his fortune in the wine industry, which has given him the ability to take care of Desiry, who works for a non-profit. But with Rodney living outside Washington, DC, and Desiry residing in Los Angeles, their relationship has its share of challenges, including the fact that they have kept their relationship a secret.
Dani & Donovan, McKinney, Texas: After a missed connection while attending the same high school, it was fate that brought these two back together down the line. From humble beginnings and raised by a single mother, Donovan now runs a highly successful multi-million dollar real estate company where he employs his girlfriend, Dani. Now that he has found success, he enjoys spoiling his girlfriend with lavish gifts and trips around the world. But issues simmer just below the surface, as Dani resents being a low-paid employee of Donovan.
Rick & Erica, Miami Beach, Florida: Erica is a 23-year old small town girl from Springfield, Illinois, while 68-year old Rick lives aboard his yacht in Miami Beach. The shock factor of their 45 year age gap hasn’t worn off on family and friends, including most notably Erica’s 5th-degree black belt father, who doesn’t understand their relationship. Rick met Erica through social media, and after liking some of her photos, moved quickly to ask her to live with him on his yacht.
Kevin & Kattie, San Diego, California: Kevin (30) is a self-made multi-millionaire who first met Kattie (23) when she traveled to one of Kevin’s speaking events in Mexico. Despite a net worth approaching $50M, Kevin is frugal with his money when it comes to spending on his girlfriend. This draws the ire of several of Kattie’s friends, who don’t understand why she is in a relationship with Kevin, despite her assurances that their love is pure.
Nonie & Reese, Seattle, Washington: Nonie made a name for herself in the London fashion scene as a nail tech, working her way up to eventually launch several successful international beauty brands. She met her polar opposite, Reese, 17 years her junior, after swiping right on Tinder and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Nonie has a fierce work ethic which has led her to obtain properties in New York, London, and Seattle. Reese, on the other hand, occasionally works as an arborist and lives at a skate house with several buddies.
Marrying Millions airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
